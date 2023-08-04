With an eye toward improving the State Fair, the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is raffling off a Chevy Silverado.

Raffle tickets, priced at $25, are now available. Tom Dinsdale Automotive provided the fully loaded, $65,000 2023 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab RST 4.0 Diesel Pickup.

“We are thrilled for this fun opportunity for our fellow Nebraskans,” Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said in a news release. “Charitable support has always been vital to assuring that the State Fair remains strong and has a solid foundation for continued growth.”

All proceeds from the raffle will be directed towards future improvements for the Nebraska State Fair. This year, the 1868 Foundation provided $150,000 toward the LED screens in the barns and Five Points Bank Arena, $40,000 toward 4-H and Divisional Awards and $25,000 toward volunteer coordination efforts.

The drawing will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the State Fair. The winner will be presented with the pickup at 2:30 p.m. that day in Earl May Fair Square.

“We can’t wait to see the lucky winner leave the State Fair in a brand-new pick up,” said Koepke. “This is the first time we have tried a raffle of this magnitude and it brings us happiness knowing one lucky Nebraskan will have a life-changing opportunity thanks to the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation.”

To buy a raffle ticket, visit www.1868foundation.org/raffle or scan the raffle’s QR code while at the State Fair. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that may be purchased.