The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will host the 81st annual Harvest of Harmony Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7, and

New members are welcome, and encouraged to bring interested persons to the practices. Music will be furnished by the Harvest of Harmony. Bring your own instrument or contact Grand Island Chamber for assistance in obtaining one.

The band is scheduled to practice from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1, in the Central Community College parking lot, 3134 W. Highway 34.

Contact the chamber at 308-646-0795 if you are interested in participating in the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band.

The Chamber’s Harvest of Harmony Parade will begin at 8:15 a.m. on Third Street in downtown Grand Island with the theme, “Celebration of Sound!”