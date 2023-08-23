There will be bull and plenty of it in two fan-pleasing, action-packed events at this year’s Nebraska State Fair.

Admission to both events is limited, so enthusiasts will need to buy their tickets in advance at StateFair.org. Advance event tickets will include gate admission.

On opening day at the State Fair, riders in the Ultimate Bullriding Tour will compete at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Tickets are $55 for VIP; $35, arena side; and $25, general admission.

Often called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, bullriding challenges some of America’s toughest cowboys to stay aboard 2,000 pounds of bucking bull for eight seconds or receive a no-score. The Ultimate Bullriding Tour is presented by 880 KRVN and 93.1 The River.

Fairgoers who’ve witnessed the Ultimate Bullfighters Tour, sponsored by Grand Kubota, know the thrills in store at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Tickets are $55 for VIP; $35, arena side; and $25, general admission. Advance tickets include gate admission.

In this freestyle event, bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting. The Ultimate Bullfighters Tour is presented by 880 KRVN and 93.1 The River.

With the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair is from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island.