The Nebraska State Fair moves pretty fast, but you never have to miss anything, thanks to the new State Fair app.

“Whatever Your Flavor,” the app is the easiest way to find the most up-to-date information about it.

“Each year, the team strives to provide easy-to-access and updated information to fairgoers,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “The mobile app increases convenience to visitors, including those who are planning to attend and those who are already on the grounds.”

Wonder who’s performing in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series? Check the app. Trying to find your favorite food vendor? The app can locate it. Need a map to get around the fairgrounds? The app has that, too.

Purchase tickets through the app, and they’re delivered to your phone instantly. Schedule your entire day at the fair just by clicking so you never miss anything you want to see.

The app is updated in real time, so you’ll always know the latest on any changes. The State Fair app helps you:

Find information about events

Buy tickets

Create your fair schedule

Find FAQs

Get directions to the fair

See the fairgrounds map

View social media feeds

Read the latest State Fair news

Contact the fair

Whatever you need to know, whatever your question, the app has the answer. The State Fair app is available now on Google Play and the App Store. Simply search for “Nebraska State Fair.”