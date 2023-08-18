As summer fades into fall, weekend activities shift from community festivals and county fairs to high school football and autumn activities.

But we have one more summer weekend to celebrate and this one is all about food and beverages, including Kool-Aid and popcorn and craft brews and sausage. The calendar also includes SPIFFY Day in Shelton, the Oregon Trail PRCA Rodeo in Hastings, and “Drool at the Pool” to benefit the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Let’s get started!

Craft Brew & Sausage Fest, the Liederkranz'

The Liederkranz will host its eighth Craft Brew and Sausage Fest from 4 to 7 p.m., in the club’s courtyard at First and Walnut.

This event will feature more than 20 craft beer and other beverage brewers from Nebraska. A handful of local butchers will also be on site to provide hand-made, fresh sausages, brats and other meats.

Admission is $45 and includes a tasting glass, which will allow attendees to sample brewers’ beverages at their leisure, and a ticket to exchange for sausage. Additional sausages will be available for purchase.

Funds raised from the event will be used to preserve, restore and enhance the Liederkranz. Ensuring the building remains for future generations furthers the Liederkranz’ mission to honor Grand Island’s German heritage, culture and arts and to share it with the broader community.

This event is for adults age 21 and older only. No minors of any age will be admitted. No refunds will be provided to tickets purchased for minors. For more information or to order tickets online, visit gibrewfest.com/

‘Drool in the Pool,’ Island Oasis Water Park

A great way to wrap up summer is “Drool in the Pool,” a chance for your favorite pups to have a splashing good time as Island Oasis Water Park closes for the summer.

Opening at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, “Drool in the Pool” benefits the Central Nebraska Humane Society. But for everyone’s safety, there are a few rules to be observed:

— Dogs must arrive on a leash. If your dog cannot be controlled while in the pool, you may be asked to leash your dog. If your dog is not getting along with others at the pool, you may be asked to leave.

— Your dog MUST be current on vaccinations. Please do not bring female dogs if they are in heat. Waivers will be signed when registering.

— For your safety, swimming for humans (adults and children) will NOT be permitted. There will be no lifeguards on duty for this event. Standing in the shallow water to play with your pups is permitted.

Preregistration is $5 per dog; call the Humane Society at 308-385-5305. This includes two humans; extra humans are $1 each. Registration at the gate is $10 per dog, will be cash only and exact change is required.

Cold snacks will be available for purchase; no outside food or drinks (except water) will be allowed.

For more information, call the CNHS at 308-385-5305.

A sweet combo: Kool-Aid Days, Oregon Trail Rodeo, Hastings

HASTINGS — Two Nebraska traditions come together this weekend in Hastings.

Rodeo and a sweet drink born in Nebraska will be the center of attention at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

The Oregon Trail PRCA Rodeo runs nightly Friday through Sunday, and the Kool-Aid Days celebration takes place the same three days.

It’s a great partnership between the two events, said Scott Hinrichs, president of the rodeo committee.

“We love sharing our fans with them, and making new rodeo fans from Kool-Aid Days fans,” he said.

The rodeo, in its 32nd year, includes bronc riding, roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and everyone’s favorite, mutton busting.

“Rodeo is a patriotic event, with lots of pageantry and tradition,” Hinrichs said. “People love the atmosphere of pro rodeo and what it stands for.

“With Kool-Aid Days during the day and the rodeo in the evening, there’s plenty of fun things for people to do while they’re in Hastings.”

Kool-Aid Days boasts the world’s largest Kool-Aid stand with 25 flavors to celebrate Kool-Aid Days’ 25th anniversary. Refillable cups are for sale and fans can drink as many varieties as they want.

“Kool-Aid Days is about the community, the kids, about having fun and bringing people together, to enjoy themselves,” said Beau Huffman, media specialist with Kool-Aid Days.

There is no admittance fee for Kool-Aid Days, and Huffman pointed out that fans can come and go all day long.

“You can come a few hours, then in the heat of the day, go home, then come back out,” he said.

New this year to Kool-Aid Days is a putting contest, car show, and flying disk golf tournament.

A large fireworks display, sponsored by the rodeo and Kool-Aid Days, follows the Saturday night rodeo.

A free barbecue for attendees is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The Kool-Aid Days parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday through downtown Hastings.

Rodeo performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds. General admission tickets are $10 for children ages 6-12 and $15 for adults. Reserved seating is $20, and stadium seating is $25.

Rodeo tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the Adams County Fair office and at the gate.

Hastings is located 25 miles south of Hastings along Highway 30.

For more information about the rodeo, visit the website or call 402-462-3247.

For a complete schedule of Kool-Aid Days events, check online at https://kool-aiddays.com/

SPIFFY Day, Shelton

SHELTON — First things first — what exactly is SPIFFY Day?

Apparently, years ago, there was a group in Shelton working to raise money for pool improvements. It was known as the Shelton Pool Improvement Fund or SPIF. When organizers were trying to come up with a name for this brand new event which will help with the new pool project, someone tossed out “spiffy days” and it stuck!

Now, back to the basics. SPIFFY Day is planned for 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, with activities scheduled in the South Park by the water tower.

The event will feature local vendors and a beer garden with a cash bar.

Entertainment will feature live music from Mohanna with Red Shoes from 5 to 6 p.m., with the Jessy Karr Band taking the stage from 8 to 11 p.m.

Raffle tickets will be for sale with prize drawings scheduled between the musical acts.

Admission to all SPIFFY Day events is $15 for adults and $5 for high school students and younger; children 2 and younger admitted free.

The Shelton Area Lions Club will kick off the celebration a bit early with a free movie at sundown Friday in the park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; free hot dogs, popcorn, candy and bottled water will be provided.

Shelton is a 30-minute drive west of Grand Island on Highway 30.

For more information, check the Shelton Community Pool Project page on Facebook.

“Favorite Candy: Past or Present,” Popcorn Days, North Loup

NORTH LOUP — Popcorn Days, Nebraska’s longest-running festival, celebrates its 122nd year with the theme “Favorite Candy: Past or Present.”

Starting today (Friday), Popcorn Days includes a carnival (open daily through Sunday on Highway 11), sports tournaments, food, a parade, a street dance and, of course, free popcorn. Opening at 9 a.m. each day, stop by the north side of the fire hall and grab as much popcorn as you can carry.

While you’re at the fire hall, stop in and check out displays that will be available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Those displays include flowers, big watermelon and pumpkin contests and more. A popcorn art show runs from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the Main Street Gallery.

Friday’s schedule includes kids games, cornhole tournament and turtle races. The day concludes with a ventriloquist show on the main stage and a street dance featuring Borderline starting at 10 p.m. in the beer garden.

Saturday kicks off with the Popcorn Days Dash, softball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, horseshoe competition, Weiner dog races, a costume race and a scavenger hunt. The Popcorn Days variety show starts at 2 p.m. on the main stage, with a pedal tractor pull at the same time on the east side of the Community Building.

Also Saturday is the juvenile parade at 7 p.m., followed by a show at 7:30 on the main stage. The evening show will include the coronation of the 2023 Popcorn Days Queen. Saturday evening will also close with Borderline playing the beer garden.

A community church service at 9 a.m. kicks off Sunday events, with a car show open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the fire hall, and a craft show open those same hours in the community center. Leading up to the parade, the piano and violin duo Kevin and Heidi Cheng will perform on the main stage at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at 2. A polka dance featuring the 3 Guys Band will wrap up the party from 3 to 5 p.m.

North Loup is located about 50 miles northwest of Grand Island via Highways 281, 92 and 11.

For a complete schedule of events, check online at www.popcorndays.org/

Also this weekend

“Mean Girls (High School Version),” Northwest High School musical, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, 2710 N. North Road. Reserved seat tickets start at $15; order online at www.ginorthwest.org/ ; 308-385-6398 or email Jeff Vyhlidal at musicaltickets@ginorthwest.org.

“Norm Sodomka Husker Party in the Park for Veterans,” fifth annual hosted by Chef Anthony, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Ashley Park, 220 W. Capital Ave.. Event includes live music, food, entertainment, kids games, classic car show and more. Proceeds will benefit the Business Coalition for Veterans. In addition to honoring veterans, law enforcement, and local jazz and big band icon Norm Sodomka (family members will play and share his music), music groups scheduled to perform include Sounds Unlimited (jazz and big band), Curt Pfeil & Friends (country gospel), Mankind (hip hop/rap), Cruz Control (funk/reggae/rock) and Julio Martinez and Dale Beye (blues). Free admission; freewill donations welcome. Bring lawn chairs; complete schedule: Business Coalition for Veterans page on Facebook.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3,50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Brats and chili dog supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Chapman United Methodist fellowship hall, 301 Ninth St. Menu includes brats or chili dogs, sides and desserts; $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and younger. Event also includes a raffle.