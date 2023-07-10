KEARNEY — When Brad Kernick and the Cruise Nite Steering committee first thought about organizing a tour to area assisted living facilities and nursing homes, they didn’t know how important it would be.

“That has become one of our more popular events,” Kernick said. “I had a couple activity directors from a couple of the homes reach out to me and say, ‘You know, we have some people who love cars but we just can’t get them downtown. Is there anyway that you guys could do something to show them some cars?’ We looked at our calendar and our calendar was full.”

The next year Central Nebraska Auto Club added a specific night for a tour of living and nursing homes.

“Oh, my gosh, that has just exploded,” Kernick said. “Last year I think we had 200 cars or more that participated in the tour.”

While the official start of Cruise Nite begins with a show and shine today from 5-7 p.m. at Blueprint Engines, many members of the club consider the tour to assisted living facilities as the real start of the six days of Cruise Nite.

The tour begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, leaving from the First Baptist Church parking lot, exiting onto West 35th Street. Highlights include E Free Church at 6:10 p.m., Kinship Pointe Kearney Northridge at 6:16 p.m., Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home at 6:25 p.m., Dryden Park at 6:44 p.m., Mother Hull Home at 7:02 p.m. and Peterson Senior Center at 7:18 p.m., concluding with ice crean treats and live music by Rascal Martinez from 7:30-9 p.m.

To see a full map, visit KearneyHub.com.

“Each of the homes usually have their residents in lawn chairs to watch the tour,” Kernick said. “The joy it brings to their faces is immeasurable.”

Many people along the route also gather to watch the cars.

“It’s not unusual for us to go by a residential area that has six or eight or 10 people in lawn chairs out on the front lawn, maybe having an adult beverage, maybe having a cheeseburger, and just enjoying it,” Kernick said. “And then we go by a park and there again, it’s not unusual to see 20 or 30 people gathered, waiting for us to go by. It’s really become a big deal. I feel good about that.”

Kernick calls the community support for the tour encouraging.

“The partnership with the Kearney Police Dept. has been really helpful because the event has gotten so big,” he said.

The event differs from a static car show because patrons can hear and see the vehicles in action.

“I think we maybe had 75 vehicles during the first year,” Kernick added. “It’s just amazing how it’s grown. The happiness it brings to people, that’s really rewarding to see.”

Other events during Cruise Nite include a concert with Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations, a classic car auction and the Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival at Hilltop Mall.

The keystone event, the show and shine in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks, draws classic and collectible vehicles from a wide area.

“It’s not unusual for us to have participants from four or five or six states,” Kernick said. “Now, I’m not going to tell you that they made a special trip from California to Kearney for Cruise Nite, but there they are. We have out-of-state participants every year. And the food court at the City Hall parking lot, that has grown and evolved, too. We have a good selection of different food you can get there, everything from a Philly cheese steak sandwich to a cheeseburger to a hot dog to ice. It’s just amazing.”

Last year the Nebraska Dept. of Tourism awarded Cruise Nite as the Outstanding Event for Communities 10,000 and larger.

“That’s a feather in our hat,” Kernick said. “That does not go unnoticed. And it’s the fourth time we received that award.”

For more information about Cruise Nite, visit CruiseNite.org