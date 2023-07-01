The annual Fourth of July fireworks show will definitely return to Grand Island Tuesday night, marking the culmination of the city’s 150th anniversary.

Organizers say the celebration will mark the return of a “cherished tradition,” adding that the show promises to be “breathtaking.”

The free fireworks display will begin at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at Fonner Park, “painting the night sky with a dazzling spectacle of colors, lights and sounds,” a news release says. “Prepare to be captivated as the skies above Grand Island come alive with breathtaking pyrotechnics, creating a mesmerizing experience for spectators of all ages.”

A local committee raised the funds to put on Tuesday night’s display.

“This year’s fireworks show holds special significance, as it represents a return to free public fireworks for the community of Grand Island after several years without a show,” the news release says. “The initiative to revive this beloved tradition stemmed from the efforts to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Grand Island. The journey began with the July 4 celebrations at Stuhr Museum on July 4, 2022, paying tribute to the first settlers who arrived on this auspicious date in 1857.”

“What better way to conclude a year of celebrations honoring our city’s founding than a return to free community fireworks,” Don Deitemeyer, one of the members of the community fireworks committee, said in a statement.

Other Grand Island sesquicentennial observances included an open house at Stolley House, the Craft Brew and Sausage Fest at the Grand Island Liederkranz, the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Railside, historic bus tours, and many events at the Grand Island Library and Burlington Station.

To enhance Tuesday night’s show, a synchronized music broadcast will accompany the fireworks display, starting at 9:45 p.m.

“Tune in to the radio broadcast on KRGI 1430 AM and 105.5 FM and immerse yourself in the harmonious fusion of music and fireworks, adding an extra layer of magic to the evening,” says the news release from the city.

People are invited to park free of charge in the Fonner Park north parking lot, ensuring convenient access to the event. Please note that in the interest of safety, the use of retail fireworks and the consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited on the premises.

“While the ad-hoc committee of fireworks organizers has met their $50,000 goal for this year’s fireworks display show, further community sponsors are sought to continue to help underwrite this rejuvenation of a community fireworks display,” the release says.

“The hope is to establish a nonprofit organization that will ensure Grand Island has a free community fireworks show in perpetuity. Businesses and other community organizations are sought to commit to assigning (a) representative to the committee, or (a) rotation of representatives, to ensure community involvement, representation and avoid burnout.”

Anyone interested in supporting the effort should contact Dana Jelinek at Grand Island Tourism. Sponsorship levels are available at intervals of $500, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000.

“Sponsors will receive increasing levels of recognition, acknowledging their generous contributions to this grand celebration,” the release says.

Five Points Bank, Fonner Park, Grand Island Casino Resort, Island Heating & Air, The Hall County Historical Society, GI Family Radio, and Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston Insurance Services have led the pack of nearly a dozen sponsors in support of the effort to bring back fireworks to the public in Grand Island.

Hornady Manufacturing, The Nebraska State Fair, O’Neill Transportation, Overhead Door, and Schuster & Anderson Wealth Advisors have also stepped up to support the effort to help Grand Island celebrate the country’s Independence Day.