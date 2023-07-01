GIFD provides Fourth of July safety tips

In 2021, the National Fire Protection Association estimated fireworks were involved in 12,264 reported fires, including 2,082 total structure fires, 316 vehicle fires, and 9,866 outside and other fires. These fires resulted in an estimated $59 million in direct property damage.

In addition to property damage, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated in their 2021 Fireworks Annual Report, 11,500 people were treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms for firework related injuries. More than half of those injuries were to the extremities and 35% were to the eye or other parts of the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for almost one-quarter (23%) of the estimated 2021 injuries.

Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said, “Considering the dryer than normal conditions as well as the inherent dangers associated with fireworks, I encourage Grand Island residents to consider attending a public firework display. There are two public displays scheduled in Grand Island and it is always a safer choice to leave fireworks to the professionals.”

Grand Island city code regulates the hours fireworks may be sold and discharged within the city limits. The are:

Friday through Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to midnight

If a public display isn’t included in your plans, the Grand Island Fire Department asks that you exercise caution and adhere to the following recommended safety guidelines:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Adults should always supervise fireworks activities. Even sparklers pose a hazard for children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 1,200 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers alone accounted for nearly one-half of all firework related injuries to children under 5 years of age and roughly one-quarter of all emergency room visits related to fireworks.

Only light one firework at a time.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Immediately back up a safe distance after lighting fireworks.

Only use legal fireworks sold from Nebraska fireworks stands.

Avoid buying fireworks packaged in brown paper as this is often a sign the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have a bucket of water and a charged water hose nearby in case of fire or other accidents. It is also a good idea to have a first-aid kit handy.

Never try and relight fireworks that have not ignited.

Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk of them running loose or getting injured.

Never mix the consumption of alcohol and the lighting of fireworks.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.