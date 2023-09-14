GREELEY — Greeley will celebrate its annual “Half-Way to St. Pat’s Day” with an all-day festival on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The family-friendly festival is alive with the sounds and sights of Ireland with entertainment and activities for all ages to enjoy and explore. Each year, the festival is kicked off with the Family Clan Parade where family sponsors carry their Clan flag with their family crest in the parade led by the Omaha Pipers.

The festival’s open air and dance stages outside provide non-stop live Irish entertainment all day long featuring traditional and contemporary Irish entertainers and the crowd favorite, Irish step dance performances.

Scheduled entertainers include the Prodigals, Miles from Dublin, Ellis Island and the Wild Colonial Bhoys.

Don’t worry about missing the Husker game; big screens in the “Game Tent” will feature all the action as the Huskers take on Northern Illinois. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

Tickets at the gate are $25; children 12 and younger will be admitted free with an adult. Bring your own lawn chairs.

The mission of Greeley Irish Festival is to promote and celebrate all aspects of Irish, Irish-American and Celtic cultures, and to instill in current and future generations an appreciation of their heritage. Greeley has well over 40% of its population still claiming an Irish ancestry making it one of, if not, the most Irish town in the United States.

Greeley is located in Central Nebraska along the southern edge of the Sandhills on Highway 281, 45 miles north of Grand Island.

For more information, call 308-428-5595 or check online at greeleyirishfestival.com