You may have heard the saying, ”Don’t give up your day job.”

Well, for a Kearney man that doesn’t apply. Kyle Sayler, owner of Sayler Screenprinting in Kearney and Grand Island and namesake of his band, will get to open for a major country music artist at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday after taking second place in the fair's Battle of the Bands on Aug. 26.

Although Sayler isn’t about to quit his job and move to Nashville, he does like the direction his band is going.

The band won $1,000 and a chance of a lifetime, to open for country artist Lee Brice at the Nebraska State Fair.

The competition started with 49 bands, and then after a few rounds, weaved its way to just five standing. The top two bands got to open for either rock band Bush or country artist Lee Brice at this year’s fair.

Upon hearing his band was one of the final five bands, Sayler said he was excited and relieved at the same time. His first reaction was, “Heck yeah,” he said.

“There were a lot of talented bands out there (competing), you just never know,” he said.

“Seeing your name on the list of five was a sigh of relief,” said Sayler.

After the pandemic brought him back to creating music about three years ago, it has been pedal to the metal for Sayler ever since.

Sayler can not only make some cool shirts but he can make music. Good music.

Sayler said he started playing the guitar and singing in high school but "kind of put the music thing on hold" for a while before deciding to try it again.

“I put the guitar down about 10 years ago before picking it back up a couple years ago,” said Sayler.

Sayler said that the COVID pandemic slowed business and freed up some time for him to start up music again.

“I picked up the guitar out of the corner and just starting writing (songs) again,” he said.

From there it was full speed ahead for Sayler. Sayler said he grew up on classic rock, with just a hint of country.

“Garth Brooks and Shania Twain were always played at our house along with classic rock,” said Sayler.

After picking up the guitar in 2020, Sayler said he used both genres and kind of made a hybrid sound of his own.

“What I started writing was a mixture of country and rock and it grew from there,” said Sayler. “After that I really dove into country music to get the stories behind the songs.”

Sayler said the best way to describe his band is rockers playing country music.

“We really do enjoy playing country.”

Sayler not only plays a guitar, but is the lead singer of his band. He said he began singing for fun doing karaoke but when people would approach him and tell him he was good, he got more comfortable singing in front of people.

“I used to karaoke 'Love Like Crazy' by Lee Brice,” he said. And now he will be opening the show for the man.

The band recently made some changes in personnel with just original drummer Paul Timmons and Sayler as founding members. A while back the band switched guitar and bass players and Sayler really thinks that was the right direction to go.

About six months ago guitarist Mark Humphrey, and bassist Micah King joined Sayler’s band, which he said was something that has really worked out great.

“When you get four guys that gel well together, good things happen,”

He credits his band mates with the current refined sound and fluidity of the music they play.

“Mark is a veteran and has really helped us grow a lot,” said Sayler.

“With Micah, he is a super solid bass player. Our rhythm section has done a complete 180.”

The Kyle Sayler Band plays mostly original music, written by Sayler, with a few cover songs. The band won over the judges during the competition with an original song.

Sayler thought doing an original song is a way of showcasing your talents.

“Once you get to this concert performance level, you are there to showcase yourself,” said Sayler.

Sayler said he isn’t sure how big the crowd might be Saturday night, but they will be ready.

“We hope many will come out and watch us showcase our work,” he said.

Sayler said he is appreciative to all who have helped his band get this far, and looks forward to a fun set at the fair.

The Kyle Sayler Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with Lee Brice to follow.