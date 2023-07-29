It’s almost August already!

We’re wrapping up the last of summer programming here at the library, but ending on a high note, so to speak.

Monday, July 31, is our last day of kids’ and teen programs that are part of the summer reading program. At 11 a.m., guest educators from Fontenelle Forest will bring live raptor ambassadors to the library for our final Mega Monday of the summer. Attendees of all ages can get up close and personal with these amazing birds of prey and learn all about their diet, habitat and ecological importance.

Fontenelle Forest is one of Nebraska’s oldest conservation organizations, and in the past they’ve brought us some neat animals including owls, hawks and falcons. This is one you don’t want to miss.

Please note this Mega Monday starts at 11 a.m., slightly later than the usual Mega Monday start time.

Then, at 2 p.m. that day, teens have their grand finale end of summer party at the library. Teens and tweens ages 12-18 can enjoy lots of fun outdoor games to finish off the summer. There may or may not be sweet treats involved as well.

If you’re using the Beanstack website and app to track your summer reading, make sure to record your minutes. You can log reading time through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 31. The more you read, the more chances you have to win a prize.

As of this writing, 744 readers of all ages have logged 768,412 minutes of reading in the first nine weeks of the summer. That’s more than 1,000 minutes per reader.

We will draw names for prizes late next week and contact winners by phone. Stop by the library and take a gander behind the front desk to see the assortment of neat stuff you can win. Prizes include restaurant gift cards, tote bags and t-shirts for adults; room décor, a ring light and a Hoverboard for teens; and scooters, toys and games for kids.

We count “being read to” as “reading,” by the way, so pre-readers and listeners to audiobooks can be included. Sign up at gilibrary.beanstack.com, and download the free Beanstack Tracker app for Android and iOS from your preferred app store.

It doesn’t have to be reading just in English, either. Our newest database, LOTE4Kids, has digital multilingual storybooks in more than 50 languages, with audio and English translations included. There are even stories in American Sign Language, with accompanying video. All you need to access this great new database is a library card.

To log in to LOTE4Kids, visit our website at gilibrary.org, go to the “Books & Media” tab, and under “Digital Library” select “Downloads and Streaming.” Click the “LOTE4Kids” logo and enter your 14-digit library card number and four-digit PIN.

And just because we’re finishing up our regular weekly programs for summer doesn’t mean ALL the fun is over. At 2 p.m.Sunday, Aug. 6 we are looking forward to hosting musician David Marsh with his program, “Music from Around the World,” presented by Humanities Nebraska.

You may have seen Dave perform with his band, Paddywhack, at Stuhr Museum a few weeks ago as part of the Grand Island Music Series. For this program, he will bring an assortment of unusual and beautiful musical instruments to the library.

I’ve personally previewed this program and can tell you it’s absolutely enchanting. This is an event all ages can enjoy. We thank Humanities Nebraska and the Central Plains Library System for making this program possible.

We have a few more fun and educational one-time programs planned for August so make sure you’re following us on Facebook or Instagram, or checking our website (gilibrary.org) regularly for updates.

Our regular weekly and monthly school-year youth programs begin after Labor Day, on Tuesday, Sept 5.