As the warm summer days gradually give way to the crisp autumn breeze, it’s that time of the year when students of all ages embark on their journey back to school.

The transition from leisure to academia may seem daunting, but fear not! Your library is here to support and enrich your learning experience. Here are a few examples:

1. Revamping the back-to-school experience. The library is more than just a repository of books. It’s a dynamic hub of resources, knowledge and community engagement. Whether you’re a student, a parent or an educator, the library offers tailored services to aid your academic endeavors. Access all these free websites online at www.gilibrary.org and find “Databases”:

Homework help. Whether you need free tutoring for a class, help writing a paper, preparing for a test, or finding a job, check out Tutor.com.

Driving practice test. Free practice test and info for the Nebraska driver’s exam.

2. Enriching upcoming programs. Get fit, get creative and everything in between.

Exploring Inner Fitness, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Explore how your beliefs, thoughts and emotions influence how you manage challenges. Mary Ann Kalinay will help you develop a plan to strengthen your inner fitness. Please pre-register.

Join WWII Survivor, Mildred Schindler Janzen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for the documentary “Mildred’s Escape: A WWII Story,” then participate in a Q&A of the book “Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin” with Mildred during a meeting of the Bygone Book Club.

Makerspace Crafternoon for adults, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Bring your own shirt or item to tie dye. Other materials provided.

“Seed Saving & Tomato Tasting,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Learn about saving seeds from your garden and tomato tasting.

Book clubs. Engage in stimulating discussions by joining a book club where you can explore a variety of literary works, expand your perspectives, and bond with fellow book lovers. GIPL Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month. The Bygone Book Club, led by local historians, meets at 11 a.m. on second Saturdays. “Cooking the Books” meets at noon on the third Saturday. Meet others who love to cook and share tips and recipes.

Family-friendly events. Embrace the spirit of togetherness at family-oriented events, such as PajamaTime storytime and crafts, 6:30 p.m. Monday; Bookbop storytime with music and movement, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; and baby and toddler lapsits, 10:30 a.m. Friday.

3. Embracing technology. At your library, embracing technology is a priority. Stay ahead in the digital age with the following offerings:

The makerspace offers 3D printing, sublimation printing, laser cutting, Cricut projects, sewing machines and more. The newest equipment includes a Wolverine Data Film2Digital and MovieMaker-Pro converter to take 8mm/super 8 film to digital. The Elgato machine will convert VHS tapes to digital as well. Use of the machines is free, there is a small charge for materials.

E-Library resources. Access a vast collection of e-books, audiobooks, and online journals, available anytime and anywhere through the library’s digital platform.

Online learning platforms. Explore a plethora of online learning resources, courses, and tutorials, catering to diverse interests and skill levels.

These programs and services are free of charge with your library card, thanks in part to the generous support of the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.

If you would like help setting up any of our library services, request an appointment with “Book a Librarian.” To schedule an appointment or to learn more about events and opportunities this fall visit www.gilibrary.org