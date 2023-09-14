Omaha newspaper publisher Ben Salazar, formerly of “Nuestro Mundo” will present “Latinos: Searching for the Good Life in Nebraska” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to kick of the Grand Island Public Library’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Salazar uses his experiences as a Latino who was born and raised in Nebraska, as well as other experiences such as his participation as an activist during the 1960s and ’70s, to educate others about Latino issues in the state. Salazar says, “our (Latinos’) role as members of American society continues to intrigue me.”

Salazar is a native of Scottsbluff. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and his juris doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Salazar is a Chicano activist, having worked with Nebraska organizers of farm workers since the late 1960s. He has worked with such diverse organizations as Legal Aid in Phoenix, where he represented the elderly and disabled; Lincoln Action Program; Chicanos por la causa; the public defender’s office; and the Arizona attorney general’s office. He is the former publisher of Nuestro Mundo, a Spanish-English newspaper in Omaha. He is also a mediator and continues in his role as an advocate for Latinos and Spanish-speaking people.

“Latinos: Searching for the Good Life in Nebraska” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, please access our website at www.humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone 402-474-2131, or email info@humanitiesnebraska.org.

The Grand Island Public Library is located at 1124 W. Second St. For more information about the library’s program call 308-385-5333.