Guest educators from Fontenelle Forest will bring live birds of prey to the Grand Island Public Library for the library’s final 2023 all-ages Mega Monday program, set for 11 a.m. Monday, July 31.

Attendees will be able to experience these creatures up close while learning about their habitat, diet, and ecological importance.

Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Program is dedicated to the conservation of raptors such as eagles, falcons, hawks, owls and vultures. All raptors in their care are non-releasable due to injury or illness that renders them unable to survive in the wild. These birds serve as ambassadors in Fontenelle Forest educational outreach programs.

The Grand Island Public Library is located at 1124 W. Second St. For more information about Fontenelle Forest, call 402-731-3140 or visit fontenelleforest.org. For more information about the Grand Island Public Library, call 308-385-5333 or visit gilibrary.org.

Free movies to benefit junior golfers

Indianhead Golf Club is hosting free movie nights weekly through October with donations providing junior golf scholarships.

While the club’s movie license doesn’t allow it to post movie titles publicly, moviegoers can find out what movies are playing when, by sending a private message to the club via its Facebook page.

Movies will be shown just after sunset on Saturday evenings through October, weather permuting.

All movies will be free admission; freewill donations will be used for scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance.

The schedule includes:

July 29: Superhero night, rated PG-13, 8:55 p.m. sunset

Aug. 5: Summer vacation night, adults only (21 and older), R, 8:55 p.m.

Aug. 12: Disney animation night, PG, 8:35 p.m.

Aug. 19: Critically acclaimed night, PG, 8:25 p.m.

Aug. 26: Raunchy comedy night, adults only, R, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 2: Cult classic night, PG, 8:05 p.m.

Sept. 9: American-made night, PG-13, 7:55 pm.

Sept. 16: 80s night, adults only, R, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 23: Heist night, PG-13, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Disney “live action” night, PG, 7:20 p.m.

Oct. 7: 90s night, PG-13, 7:05 p.m.

Oct. 14: Classic movie night, PG, 6:55 p.m.

Oct. 21: Slasher night, adults only, R, 6:45 p.m.

Oct. 28: Halloween family night, (family friendly Halloween family; wear your costumes), PG, 6:35 p.m.

Indianhead is located at 4100 W. Husker Highway; for more information, call 308-381-4653 or check the club’s page on Facebook.

Hastings Art in the Park set for Aug. 6

HASTINGS — The Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau will host Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Libs Park in Hastings.

The event will include 60-plus artisans showcasing their talents featuring a wide variety of one-of-a-kind exhibits and fine arts. Including: Metal sculptures, photography, a variety of painting styles, stained glass, crochet items, wood carvings, door art, pottery, macramé items, jewelry, wooden items, hand crafted items, handmade glass marbles, pine needle baskets and more.

Food trucks will also be available all day. Vendors include: Serrano’s Mexican Grill, Tropical Sno, Pig In A Bag, Special Scoops, Hangries, JP Kettle Corn & JP’s Nutty Bavarian, and Hit The Spot.

In addition to art — and food! — Art in the Park will feature a visit from the Kool-Aid Man. and folks from the Hastings Public Library will provide a “make and create” space for jewelry and items made from wood. The Adams Central National Honors Art Society will be doing face painting. Various art vendors will be offering demonstrations and interactions. A caricature artist will also be at the event..

The event will also feature live music from local musicians who will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Libs Park is located at 1531 W. 16th St., in Hastings. There is no admission charge.

For more information, check out the Art in the Park, Hastings, Nebraska page on Facebook.

‘Shrek the Musical’ takes the stage in Kearney

KEARNEY — Crane River Theater’s production of “Shrek the Musical” opened this week at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney, with performances running through Sunday, Aug. 6.

“‘Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …’ And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek”

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek The Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that brings all of your favorite characters to life on stage. Filled with fun for the whole family, Shrek is “sure to make us all believers in happy endings.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 27-28, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 2-4, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St.

Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 for adults, and $15, $20 and $25 for students. Call the box office at 308-627-5796 or order online at CraneRiverTheater.org

This weekend at the Grand …

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.

This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language and smoking. Running time is two hours, 34 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors.

For more information. call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.