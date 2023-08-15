Nearly 40 acts — covering everything from country to rock, Latin to polka — will provide free concerts during the Pepsi Live Music Series at the Nebraska State Fair.

“There is so much talent in Nebraska. Our stages feature Nebraska artists of many genres and cultures,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “Keeping with our theme of ‘Whatever Your Flavor,’ we’ll have a flavor of music for you.”

Kicking things off on Friday, Aug. 25, versatile musician Paul Stephen Duffy will perform at 4 p.m. in the Earl May Fair Square. He will perform again at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the same location. Duffy provides acoustic rock, coffeehouse folk and back-alley blues.

The Midwest rock band Neon Lights is quickly becoming a crowd favorite with teens, adults and seniors. The band will perform at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

Kevin Kennedy III will bring the sounds of surf country to the Earl May Fair Square at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Over the past 10 years, Kennedy has played shows and written music in more than 89 countries, which is why he brings such a unique twist to country music.

AM/FM of Lincoln will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. AM/FM covers all the genres that made the 1980s great, including rock, pop and new wave. The band has performed at such music festivals as Hear Grand Island and the Capital City Ribfest and opened for bands including Gin Blossoms and Blue Oyster Cult.

Drawing on the driving guitars of Southern rock, storytelling of country outlaws, anthems of today’s country stars and raw edge of Texas red dirt, SwitchBak creates a distinct sound of its own. The band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards’ Youth Music Showcase will bring the sounds of rock, pop, R&B and folk to the Earl May Fair Square from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The nonprofit Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards celebrate music, visual arts and performing arts in the greater Omaha metro area.

The country/folk duo of Ember and Oak apply their rich harmonies to tunes made famous by Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Thompson Square, as well as their own music. They will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Earl May Fair Square.

Grand Island alternative rock band GRAVEKEY will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Fronted by singer/songwriter Jessi Day, their sound is influenced by bands like Paramore, Flyleaf and Evanescence.

Americana/Texas country singer-songwriter Autumn Ragland will take the stage at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27; and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Her songs tell stories of love, heartbreak, life, death, mental health, poverty and being a musician, as well as a mother.

Audation, Nebraska power punk rock trio, will bring their sounds of rock, classic rock and pop to the Pump & Pantry Party Pit at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Audation delivers raw, upbeat honesty with songs detailing real-life events, problems and emotions.

HaPPY eNDINGS Cover Band of Omaha will perform at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. HaPPY eNDINGS plays country, rock and pop of 1980s, ’90s and 2000s, including the hits of Pat Benatar, Whitney Houston, Pink, Bon Jovi, Luke Bryan and the Killers.

Hailing from the heartland of Nebraska, singer/songwriter Tyler Anthony blends classic country with Americana rock. He will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

Country music veterans Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings will take the AGI Stage at 10 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Linton launched his career in 1956 on radio station KWAT. Ever since, he’s romanticized his home state with memories of railroad life and growing up in small South Dakota towns.

The four-piece Koopmann Variety Combo plays Dixieland and ballroom styles and the songs of everyone from Frank Sinatra to Johnny Cash. They will perform at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Earl May Fair Square.

Leo Lonnie Orchestra Polka Band will perform at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. The band has been providing music for Nebraska and surrounding states since 1991. From dance halls to street dances to concerts to local TV, the Leo Lonnie Orchestra is truly “A Musical Treat for Dancing Feet!”

No Drinking on Grounds, a five-piece, original rock and roll band from Lincoln, will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Formed in 2020, No Drinking on Grounds has released two albums with another release coming this summer.

Jerry Renaud will bring his style of country, bluegrass, blues and folk to the Earl May Fair Square at 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Mike Semrad and the Riverhawks, a Nebraska rock and roll/soul band, will perform at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Formed in 2016, the band counts as its influences everything from the early Sun Records sounds of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Everly Brothers to the soul sounds of Sam Cooke, Delbert McClinton and the Mavericks.

Singer/songwriter Rascal Martinez will entertain Nebraska fans at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Channeling a mix of indie rock and Americana, Martinez connects with listeners through his soulful style and has found audiences as far away as Brazil, the United Kingdom, Canada and Romania.

Multifaceted Christian recording artist Mike Geiler will perform at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Earl May Fair Square. Over the last 20 years, Geiler has written and independently released original music in the pop/rock, funk, gospel and worship styles.

Joshua Cole will bring his country style to the Nebraska State Fair for a performance at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

Easy Street will bring the live experience of classic rock with powerful vocals and three-part harmonies to the Pump & Pantry Party Pit at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. The Nebraska band performs the songs of Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, the Eagles and Lady Gaga.

Country/rock duo Bert and Scott have been playing together since junior high school in York. They’ll bring their music to the Earl May Fair Square at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Bert and Scott use vocals, guitar and bass guitar with the addition of backing tracks for a full-band sound.

KC Cameron and special guest Joshua Rex will perform at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Cameron hails from Omaha and takes his songwriting influences from George Strait to Bob Seger and everything in between.

Upset will perform alternative, rap and hip-hop music at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

Omaha Street Percussion uses recycled materials to make exciting beats. They will bring their show to the Earl May Fair Square at 2, 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m., 2:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. OSP has performed over 1,000 local and regional shows including festivals, corporate events, school assemblies and the occasional street corner performance.

The McKenzie JaLynn Band will bring their Christian, country and pop sounds to the Pump & Pantry Party Pit at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and to the Earl May Fair Square at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Singer/songwriter McKenzie JaLynn counts as her influences Americana country and contemporary Christian music.

B.J. Jamison will entertain fairgoers at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Jamison’s playlist includes songs by classic country icons such as Conway Twitty and Johnny Cash, ’80s and ’90s stars George Strait and Garth Brooks, and red dirt singers Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers.

Versatile performer Ashley Brock will play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Earl May Fair Square. Her music covers contemporary, country, bluegrass and rock styles.

DJ EddyMix will be on stage at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. He will serve as the emcee for Fiesta Latina and DJ between performances.

Grupo La Mira will perform Latin music at noon Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Grupo La Mira provides Norteno music for all occasions.

Alfredo Herrera-El Cachanilla will entertain Fiesta Latina crowds at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Earl May Fair Square.

Grupo Ilucion will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Earl May Fair Square.

The dynamic four-member Jessy Karr Band will bring their country style to the Pump & Pantry Party Pit at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Each member of this Tri-Cities band has a wealth of live performing experience.

Banda Maguey will perform at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. From Jalisco, Mexico, Banda Maguey is known for the Technobanda style, which replaces some of the instruments of traditional banda with electric instruments. The concert is presented by Telemundo Nebraska, Fiesta 94.5 and Lobo 97.7.

The Grand Island Northwest 14 Karat Gold Show Choir will perform at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the AGI Stage. Join last year’s national champions in show choir for a fun and exciting performance.

Shooter Jaxx will entertain fans of country and Southern rock at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Formed in 2018, Shooter Jaxx brings a light and smoke show experience with them to every show.

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” the Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to StateFair.org.