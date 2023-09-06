This year's Nebraska State Fair was "amazing," says Executive Director Jaime Parr.

"It was a great year," Parr said Tuesday.

The fair didn't yet have any attendance numbers to announce. "We certainly are above where we were last year, but we're fine-tuning those final numbers," she said. "We'll have something to announce before Sept. 15."

All of the concerts did well, Parr said.

"Fluffy and Lee Brice were our highest producers. But we had good turnouts for TobyMac and for the Bush rock concert as well."

On Sunday night, Banda Maguey packed the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

"Oh my goodness, we were a little bit overwhelmed. We had it in too small of a venue. We had a ton of people out here that night," Parr said.

The free Banda Maguey concert began at 9 p.m.

"We were above capacity, I would say, in that area. But it was a great crowd, and everybody had fun. It was a great night," Parr said.

For the first half of the fair, the weather was beautiful, she said. "The second half we warmed up significantly, and that was a little bit of a challenge for us, but we have quite a bit of shade. We moved some shade around so it was better for the guests."

In addition, Case IH parked a sprayer at the fairgrounds, allowing people to walk under a cooling spray of water.

"So we were trying to keep people as cool as possible the second half of the fair, when it was warmer," she said.

Improvements that went over well included electronic signage mounted on A-frames.

Not only were the signs larger than normal, but they had a "vibrancy" of colors and movement that helped people notice them "and use them to find what they were looking for," she said.

A new location for the Avenue of Breeds was successful, she said.

The Grand District also had a gallery of horses and a family fun play area.

"So that whole Grand District really had a lot of positive vibes flowing through there this year," Parr said. "I think we did a good job of programming that space in 2023."

Next year's theme will be "All Roads Lead to Fun."

Fair officials are also planning improvements using $20 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Some of the money will be used to improve storm water release. The improvements will be made near Anderson Field, on the back and front sides of the barn and north of the Heartland Events Center past the welcome center.

When it rains at the State Fair, "we have too many puddles, and the storm water takes forever to get off campus."

The campus improvements should help remedy that problem, she said.

Asked about the most pleasant surprise this year, Parr pointed to "just everybody coming together."

She was referring to the staff, seasonal workers and guests. "Everybody seemed really positive. It was a very positive year, and that was pretty fun to be around."