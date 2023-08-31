The Nebraska State Fair saw a 30% increase in attendance during the first five days of the fair.

Preliminary data shows that 149,374 people have attended the fair so far, compared to 114,996 last year.

The fair’s executive director, Jaime Parr, attributes this growth to the great weather and the variety of attractions available.

The attendance breakdown for each day is as follows: Friday — 17,947, Saturday — 50,276, Sunday — 30,515, Monday — 22,691, Tuesday — 27,946.

Ray Massie, the fair’s marketing director, also said favorable weather contributed to the fair’s success.

He said vendors were happy with sales, and fairgoers enjoyed themselves.

Massie emphasized the importance of providing a positive experience for everyone and welcomes feedback through guest surveys to continuously improve the fair.

“The fair aims to offer a variety of entertainment options, including music, comedy, and more, to cater to everyone’s preferences,” he said.

For the remainder of the fair, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with no rain in the forecast.

The fair will conclude on Labor Day, with the closing weekend typically being more attended, Parr said.

She expressed excitement about the positive feedback and the exciting atmosphere at the fair. Parr expects the attendance trend to continue with more fun events scheduled for the rest of the week and good weather in the forecast.

Monday marked the start of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, which has performances by national touring acts for seven consecutive days.

The Nebraska State Fair, with the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” will continue in Grand Island until September 4.