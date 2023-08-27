The Nebraska State Fair on Sunday welcomed its 4 millionth visitor.

Nathan and Caitlin Stahlnecker and their son Hudson, 5, of Grand Island, were surprised by fair officials with confetti cannons and music at around 1:30 p.m.

“We were shocked,” said Caitlin. “I wasn't quite sure what was happening.”

Caitlin said she has attended the State Fair each year since it moved to Grand Island. Hudson, was also surprised by all the commotion of being the 4 millionth visitor.

Hudson said he was looking forward to coming to the fair and riding the Ferris wheel and seeing the model trains.

Hudson also received another special surprise this weekend — other than becoming a State Fair VIP — as he got a puppy.

As the fair’s 4 millionth visitor, they were treated to gifts from the fair, including: a 2023 season pass, food vouchers, VIP tickets to Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull, VIP tickets to a Nebraska Lottery Concert Series event of choice, 1868 Gift Shop shopping spree and a volunteer-driven golf cart escort for their day.

The Nebraska State Fair moved to Grand Island from Lincoln in 2010. In 2013, the fair welcomed its millionth visitor.

Back in 2013, when the fair received its millionth visitor after just three years in Grand Island, Jana Kruger, then chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board, said it represented a milestone for the fair and a good marker of its success since moving to Grand Island.

“None of us had any idea what numbers to expect,” Kruger said about when the fair first moved to Grand Island. “We dreamt up a number, but it has far exceeded that. Now, to be reaching our millionth visitor is huge.”

According to fair officials, selecting its 4 millionth visitor wasn’t an exact science, but more an educated estimate — based on actual data, historical trends and expectations for this weekend that the 4 millionth visitor would walk through gates Sunday afternoon.

Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director, also expressed appreciation that the fair continues to grow. Since moving to Grand Island, the fair has averaged more than 300,000 visitors a year.

“It’s amazing,” Parr said. “The Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island has been really well received. We're so pleased to be throwing Nebraska's largest celebration.”

Parr said the fair was about 77,000 people shy of its 4 millionth visitor when it opened on Friday.

“It’s so important that we have earned the respect and trust from the community of the state of Nebraska,” Parr said. “We have fought hard and worked hard to earn that and it means everything. That is how we are able to reach 4 million visitors at this year’s fair.”