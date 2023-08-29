American Ninja Warrior has been a popular television show on NBC since 2012.

Now, Nebraska State Fair attendees can experience the Ninja Warrior experience for the first time. Ninja warriors go through a series of obstacles that test their physical and mental abilities.

The Ninja Nation Mobile Obstacle Course is recognized as the leader in mobile Ninja events. It's located in the Grand District of the fairgrounds.

The course includes a series of obstacles such as steps, hopping on BOSU balls, running on a balance beam, jumping on a beach trampoline and more, including the famous warped wall at the course’s end.

According to Brandon Torres, Ninja Nation Mobile is growing in popularity and plans to expand with more franchises.

“We travel around the country to different events, including the Oklahoma State Fair,” he said.

The course tests agility, balance, and upper and lower body strength.

Torres said the course is popular among young people, but can also be made more challenging for adults.

The American Ninja Warrior TV show, similar to the Ninja Nation Mobile course, has gained popularity over time because it offers a unique and full-body workout.

“Watching the competition is fun, and some people even try it for themselves by attending camps or training at gyms,” Torres said.

He said the course allows for side-by-side races, adding a new element of fun and competition.

“Ninja Nation Mobile offers a fun and challenging experience for all ages,” Torres said.