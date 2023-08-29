By 9:30 am, Monday, several hundred people had visited the Wellness Festival at the Nebraska State Fair.

Monday was Older Nebraskans Day.

Along with Wellness Festival, Older Nebraskans Day featured The Oak Ridge Boys in concert. A popular event at the state fair, the Oak Ridge Boys concert was sold out nearly two months before Monday’s performance.

Another event featured for seniors was the popular TV program, "Backyard Farmer.”

The Wellness Festival featured 25 vendors offering information, free items and treats.

The booths for the Wellness Festival were located outside the Heartland Events Center.

The Oak Ridge Boys afternoon concert was part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Tabitha, a nonprofit organization that has provided senior care since 1886, sponsored the Wellness Festival.

Shelia Zelazny, director of business development for Tabitha, said the Wellness Festival provided an excellent opportunity for Tabitha, also known as Tabitha Health Care Services, to showcase its range of services for older residents.

Zelazny said Tabitha sponsoring the festival was a way to reach out to Nebraskans and connect with them.

"We are a local nonprofit born and raised in Nebraska, so we felt the most appropriate time to talk to Nebraskans would be at the older Nebraskans fair day," said Zelazny.

She said the Wellness Festival “gives us an opportunity to really showcase all of our continuum of services, from our senior living facilities in Grand Island, Lincoln, and Crete, to our home health and senior care programs."

While Tabitha sponsored the Wellness Festival, the fair invited the vendors participating in the festival. Those vendors represented a variety of services that benefit seniors.

In addition to the wellness festival, Tabitha arranged for some of its patrons to attend the Oak Ridge Boys concert and organized a post-concert event featuring giveaways and information about their services.

“The main goal of this sponsorship was to provide seniors in the area with information about available resources,” Zelazny said.

She said the Wellness Festival is important when considering the growing population of older individuals, particularly the baby boomers.

Tabitha recognized the need for their services in Grand Island and the Central Nebraska region.

Tabitha opened its new 200,000-square-foot Senior Living Community at Prairie Commons early this year.

Zelazny said Grand Island has become a regional medical center, serving around 250,000 to 300,000 people throughout Central Nebraska.

As of 2023, the elderly population of Grand Island, aged 65 years and older is 14.0% of the total population. This is equivalent to 12,529 people. The elderly population is projected to grow to 15.4% by 2030.

Zelazny said Tabitha and the participants in the Wellness Festival hope to connect with more seniors and provide them with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their care.