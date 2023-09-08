HASTINGS — South Central Nebraska Right to Life will sponsor a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 9 at Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N. Elm in Hastings, in recognition of the 11th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the site of the Unborn Children Memorial monument located on the north side of the Veterans Memorial Circle near the main cemetery entrance at 13th Street and Elm Avenue.

The Rev. Scott Nemec, parochial vicar at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings, will present an opening prayer, followed by featured speaker Sen. Steve Halloran, District 33. Halloran’s remarks will be followed by a small balloon release.

The service is one of more than 200 taking place across the country.