While the Nebraska State Fair is about fun and food, it also a giant campus of education for Nebraska youth.

Each year the state fair is a showcase for thousands of 4-Hers and FFA student. It is also Nebraska’s Largest Classroom hosting more than 4,500 youths from across the state.

Leading her fourth grade class from Trinity Lutheran School in Grand Island was Linda Ahrens.

Their first stop of the day was at Raising Nebraska where the students learned about agriculture and food production.

Ahrens believed that this hands-on experience would help reinforce what the students had learned in the classroom. She said it would also build on their prior knowledge, which she could later expand upon during their assignments like studying Nebraska history, especially agriculture.

Ahrens said the fair is a fantastic facility for learning, and it also provided an opportunity for the students to have fun while learning.

She emphasized the importance of catering to the different needs of her students. Some required hands-on activities, while others learned best through visual or auditory methods.

By incorporating a variety of approaches, Ahrens said it ensures that all her students were engaged and learning.

During their time at the fair, they would visit the Nebraska Livestock Barns and witness various events and demonstrations.

Emilee Larson, 9 years old, is one of Ahrens’ students.

Emilee said she was looking forward to learning and having fun during her visit with her fellow classmates.

She said it will be an opportunity to see the things they have been talking about in the classroom.

Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director, said it’s always exciting to see students from across the state experiencing the sights, sounds and activities of the Nebraska State Fair.

“The students experience hands-on agriculture, get to see animals up close and personal and to learn more details about how food gets to their table,’” she said.