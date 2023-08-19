Alcoholism

Note: For a schedule of meetings that address addictions in central Nebraska, call the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions at 308-385-5520.

PRIME FOR LIFE! an eight-hour alcohol education class for adults ages 21 and older and/or youth ages 20 and younger, sponsored by the Central Nebraska Council on Alcohol and Addictions, 3402 College St. (in Main Street Station) (class times vary). The goal of this program is to reduce the incidence of alcohol- and other drug-related problems in adults and youth, and focuses on personal risk-reduction (choices) and self-assessment specifically related to alcohol. Class also offered in Spanish. Fee charged; registration required; 308-385-5520; www.cncaa.net.

For a complete schedule of ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meetings, call 877-226-3632; www.area41.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Back to Basics, noon, Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday; Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.

FREEDOM GROUP, 10 a.m. and 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 388 N. Broadwell.

Monday

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Alano Group open meeting, 6:45 a.m., and Men’s Stag Group, 7 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.; Freely Given Women’s group, 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State St.; Mustard Seed, 7:30 p.m., G.I. Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine; Young Procrastinators, 8:15 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 422 W. Second.

ALATEEN and AL-ANON, 7:30 p.m., G.I. Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine.

Tuesday

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Afternoon Discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine; Better Sober Group, 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State (Sacrament Annex); Speaker’s Workshop, 7 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.

AL-ANON, 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State (use north doors).

Wednesday

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Big Book Study, 10:30 a.m. and Alano Group Women’s, 6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.; Fellowship Group, 8 p.m., Go Figure, 707 W. First; Young Procrastinators, 8:15 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 422 W. Second (Speaker’s meeting last Wednesday of month).

AL-ANON, 9:30 a.m., Alano Club, Fifth and Broadwell

Thursday

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Big Book Study, 7 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.; Solutions Group, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pine in Alda; Never Too Late Group, 7 p.m., United Congregational Church, 405 E. Bismark.

AL-ANON, noon, CHI Health St. Francis Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center, 2116 W. Faidley; 8:15 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.

Friday

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Alano Group open meeting, 5:30 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.; Young Procrastinators, 8:15 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 422 W. Second; Step Study, 8:15 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.

AL-ANON, 10 a.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine; 8:15 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.

Saturday

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Resurrected Group, 8:30 a.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Road.

AL-ANON, 10 a.m., CHI Health St. Francis Medical Plaza treatment center, Conference Room C, 2116 W. Faidley; 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 518 W. State (use north doors).

Sunday

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, Speaker’s meeting, 7 p.m., Alano Club, 1522 W. Fifth St.

Drug addiction

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, noon and 8 p.m. daily, Unity Hall, 210 N. Wheeler. Meetings also at 6 p.m. Thursday, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, south door, 2201 N. Broadwell; 9:30 p.m. Friday, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, north door, 1515 S. Harrison; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Messiah Lutheran Church, 122 W. Seventh.

MARIJUANA EDUCATION CLASS, a four-hour class for youth and adults ages 12 and older sponsored by the Central Nebraska Council on Alcohol and Addictions, 3402 College St. (in Main Street Station). Class aims to help participants understand the dangers of the use and addictive nature of marijuana, legal and health risks associated with the use of marijuana, reduce the incidence of alcohol- and other drug-related problems, and assist them in seeking further help if needed. Fee charged; registration required; 308-385-5520; www.cncaa.net.

Other addictions

SEX AND LOVE ADDICTS ANONYMOUS, 8 p.m. Tuesday, conference room B (lower level by elevators, enter through southwest entrance), CHI Health St. Francis Medical Plaza, 2116 W. Faidley. Information: John, 402-469-5056.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY, a 12-step, faith-based support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Life Community Church, 301 W. Second, 308-384-5369; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th St., free childcare; 308-384-5038.

FREEDOM FROM SMOKING, classes offered by the American Lung Association at CHI Health St. Francis, available to anyone interested in quitting tobacco products. The program consists of classes over seven weeks three time a year at no cost; 308-398-5442.

YOUTH TOBACCO EDUCATION CLASS, a four-hour class sponsored by the Central Nebraska Council on Alcohol and Addictions, 3204 College St. (class times vary). This class will assist youth ages 18 and younger in learning about the legal and health risks associated with tobacco use, addiction, and offer assistance in helping them move towards quitting. Fee charged; registration required; 308-385-5520; www.cncaa.net.

Weight control, eating disorders

TOPS NE 7, weigh-in, 5:15 to 6 p.m.; meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th. Information: Eunice Alexander, 308 384-7032. TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a support group for people who want to lose weight.

TOPS NE 605, 8:30 to 9 a.m. weigh-in, meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison St. Information: Connie, 308-379-0094.

Mental health; Depression

FAMILIES “CARE” YOUTH GROUPS — Kearney Youth Support Group ages 12-15 and ages 16-23; Grand Island Youth Support Group ages 13-23. These groups provide support to youth struggling with emotional, mental or behavioral health challenges. Open to anyone in the community in these age ranges. We will provide food, good conversation, wellness planning and strategies, games and activities. Contact Families CARE, 308-237-1102, or Karla S. Bennetts, 308-991-6099, for time, date and location.

Pregnancy, parenting and families

“WATCH ME GROW,” new parent and breastfeeding support, 10 a.m. to noon Monday, and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Grand Island Regional Medical Center third floor waiting room; free. Information: Tina Vettel, 308-675-4550.

BREASTFEEDING BASICS 101, 6:30 to 8 p.m., third Thursday, Grand Island Regional Medical Center, first floor conference room; fee charged. Information/registration: Tina Vettel, 308-675-4550.

HYPNOBIRTHING, alternative to traditional childbirth classes; five-week course offered two or three times a year. Information (including class times and fees): Lana McCoy, 308-390-0968 or realmccoy@charter.net

PREPARED CHILDBIRTH CLASSES, for expectant parents, four-week sessions offered several times a year; fee charged. Information: Sylvia, 308-850-7005.

DOULA LABOR SUPPORT, for more information or to set up an appointment, call Sarah Rose, 308-218-9533, or Jaydon Stuart, 308-850-8956.

BABYCARE BASICS, a one-time class for expectant parents to learn about caring for their newborn, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Wednesday of January, March, May, July, September and November, CHI Health St. Francis conference room, 2620 W. Faidley. Information/registration: 308-398-5888.

PREPARING FOR BREASTFEEDING, a one-time class for mothers-to-be, meets every other month at CHI Health St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley. Both expectant parents and/or support people are encouraged to attend.

EAT AT MOM’S, 10 a.m. to noon (come anytime), Tuesday, Hy-Vee Club Room, 115 Wilmar Ave. A support group for breast-feeding moms who want to share their experiences; facilitated by a nurse specializing in breastfeeding. Babies welcome. Information: 308-398-6595.

INFANT MASSAGE CLASS, a one-time class offered one Saturday a month (call for times and dates), R&R Therapeutic Massage Clinic, 2343 N. Webb Road. Designed to benefit a child by increasing circulation, digestion, elimination and enhances sleep. Classes are for parents or any family member of newborns, ideally between 2 and 6 weeks of age. Taught by licensed massage therapists. Fee charged; information: 308-389-9177.

CHOICE FAMILY HEALTH CARE, Pap tests, HIV and sexually transmitted infection screening, pregnancy testing and emergency contraception provided, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 217 E. Stolley Park Road, Suite E. Information and appointments: 308-384-7625 or www.choicefamilyhealthcare.org.

Cancer

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP, for those diagnosed with multiple myeloma, 10 a.m., third Wednesday, G.I. Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine. Group provides support, education and caring for those diagnosed and their family members. Information: Arlene Preisendorf, 308-380-8526; or Dave Scharff, 402-649-7545.

CANCER SURVIVORSHIP 101, a small, supportive group setting, helps individuals regain their physical, emotional and spiritual health after cancer treatment. Offered yearly by CHI Health St. Francis, starting the second week in March, the free nine-week holistic rehabilitation program is taught by specially trained nurses and mental health practitioners. Cancer Treatment Center, 308-398-5442.

Other illnesses

TAKING CONTROL OF YOUR DIABETES, a self-management diabetes program to assist in learning how to manage diabetes effectively with meal planning, exercise and medication; class schedule varies; 308-398-5565.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP, offered by CHI Health St. Francis, designed for people living with diabetes and their families; 308-384-4660.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, meets every other month at CHI Health St. Francis (next meeting is in July), and provides support, education and networking opportunities. Anyone affected by stroke or brain injury, including family, friends, and caregivers are welcome to attend. Contact Jennifer Niedfelt, jennifer.niedfelt@commonspirit.org, or Jessica Renee McCord, jessica.mccord@commonspirit.org, to be added to the email list and updates about the next meeting.

Alzheimer’s disease

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP, a support group for friends and family members who care for those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. first Wednesday, Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St. Information: Brenda, 308-384-1080.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Faith United Methodist Church, 1623 Central Ave., Kearney; information, Gwen, 308-234-5600. Sponsored by the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the group is designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Local professionals will lead the sessions.

Grief

GRIEF SHARE, help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St. New 13-week sessions start several times a year (next series starts Jan. 12). Information: Eunice McCarty, GriefShare facilitator, 308-382-0753 or emccarty1955@gmail.com; griefshare.org

PAWS FOR PEACE, a bereavement group for those dealing with the loss of a beloved pet, 1 p.m. Sundays, Meeting Room A, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Information: Diane Best, 308-390-6598.

Miscellaneous

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/SEXUAL ASSAULT SUPPORT GROUP, a group for those looking for empowerment and skill-building. This is a confidential and closed group. For meeting times and location, call 308-382-8250.

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP FOR MEMORY CARE, an informal support group for friends and family members of those with dementia, fourth Tuesday, CountryHouse Residences, 833 Alpha St. (next to Regency Retirement). Two times available: 1 to 2 p.m. (in person) or 5 to 6 p.m. (via Zoom). Learn tips and techniques, along with helpful resources, to help your loved one from the team at CountryHouse. Information: Brenda Wiltfong, 308-381-1988 or bwiltfong@countryhouse.net.

GRAND ISLAND PFLAG, 7 p.m. second Tuesday, YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Group is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, through support, education and advocacy. PFLAG is not affiliated with any ethnic, religious or political group. Information: 308-390-6560.

HASTINGS/SOUTH CENTRAL PFLAG, 7:30 p.m. second Monday, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Seventh and Marion Road, Hastings (check the Facebook page for event posting and meeting details); in person and Zoom hybrid. Informal coffee and conversation, 11 a.m. first Saturday, Blue Moon Coffee Co., 635 W. Second St., Hastings.

MEN XCEL TOGETHER (MXT), a group of men gathering in a safe and non-judgmental place, mentoring other men to be become they best they can be, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Resurrection Catholic Church, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: email menxceltogether@gmail.com or check the website at menxceltogether.com