LINCOLN — Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s annual holiday tour goes on sale this week.

Tickets for the Nov. 16 show at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com). A limited number of specially priced $39 tickets (plus fees) will be available for one week or while supplies last.

Recently, the multi-platinum rock group, which has consistently hit the upper reaches of the touring charts for the past 15 years, unveiled the exciting details of its highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More.”

This year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. Over the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering 104 performances before concluding on Dec. 30 .

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also “boasts a rocking, blazing and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises.”

In addition to experiencing the story at TSO’s live concerts this year, fans at home can watch a digitally restored “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on their local PBS station.

TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will release music in several formats this fall, including a 25th anniversary edition of “The Christmas Attic” on vinyl, in deluxe and standard packaging, on Sept. 29; a clear vinyl pressing of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” on Nov. 3; plus a digital release of “The Ghosts of Christmas Ev”e in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve – The Complete Narrated Version” on Nov. 10.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours), TSO has performed for more than 8 million fans. Keeping with O’Neill’s vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.