“What Connects Us,” the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua is set for Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, in Grand Island, but two “pre-Chautauqua” are also planned.

Joe Starita will present a talk about his book, “I AM A MAN: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice” at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Grand Island Public Library.

In this program aimed at adults, Starita will discuss the story of how Chief Standing Bear peacefully fought for Native American rights.

Starita has two Pulitzer Prize nominations, one for investigative reporting with the Miami Herald, the other for his book, “The Dull Knifes of Pine Ridge.” He has received numerous awards for both his journalism and his books on Native Americans.

In 2012 Starita started the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund, which awards six to eight scholarships annually to Nebraska Native American high school graduates.

“I Am a Man” was the 2011 One Book One Lincoln selection and the One Book One Nebraska selection for 2012.

Next up is an activity just for kids in the second through fifth grade, set for 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, also at the library.

“Meet Your Four Chautauqua Historical Figures Through Books and Hands-on Activities” will give kids the opportunity to learn more about the four historical figures who will be featured at the main Chautauqua events on July 21-22: Chief Standing Bear, Mark Twain, Edith Wharton and Rosa Parks.

Four stations will be set for kids to rotate through. The Chief Standing Bear station will offer a clay activity. Rosa Parks will have kids write an acrostic poem using the word “courage”. Edith Wharton will have kids make a paper fan with popsicle stick handles. The Mark Twain station will be story writing and illustration. No registration is needed.

For more information about either of these events, contact Celine Swan or Laura Fentress at the library, 308-385-5333.

The main event

On Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, Humanities Nebraska will present the “What Connects Us” Nebraska Chautauqua in celebration of HN’s 50th anniversary year.

Popular Chautauqua scholars from previous Chautauquas will appear as historic figures under the tent in the Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town during the evening and will conduct interesting workshops at Grand Island Public Library on Saturday. All events are free and open to the public.

Chautauqua events at Stuhr begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, with music by David Seay. The schedule also includes “An Evening with Mark Twain” (as portrayed by Warren Brown) at 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Edith Wharton” (as portrayed by Karen Vuranch) at 7:30; Q&A with both scholars at 8:20; and final comments at 8:30 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Café in Railroad Town.

Chautauqua events at the library begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, with “African and American: Connecting through Story and Song,” presented by Becky Stone (Rosa Parks). That will be followed by “What Connects Us: Indigenous Peoples and All Americans,” presented by Taylor Keen (Standing Bear), 11:15 a.m.; “Human Connections through the Literature of WWI,” presented by Karen Vuranch (Edith Wharton), 1:15 p.m.; and “Reformer in Disguise: Using Humor to Make Connections,” presented by Warren Brown (Mark Twain), 2:30 p.m.

Chautauqua events at Stuhr continue at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, with music by Dan Holtz. The schedule also includes “An Evening with Rosa Parks” (as portrayed by Becky Stone) at 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Standing Bear” (as portrayed by Taylor Keen) at 7:30; Q&A with both scholars at 8:20; with final comments at 8:30 p.m.

Again, food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Cafe in Railroad Town.

“What Connects Us” is presented by Humanities Nebraska in partnership with the Stuhr Museum, the Johnny Carson Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Grand Island Public Library, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Kim & Tom Dinsdale, Hall County Historical Society, Grand Island Tourism, Stuhr Museum Foundation, and other generous sponsors.

Learn more at www.NebraskaChautauqua.org.