Ongoing

Teen Art Show, featuring works by tweens and teens ages 11-18, through July 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (closed on Tuesday, July 4); 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Wednesday, July 5

Platte County Fair, through Sunday, Ag Park, 822 15th St., Columbus. Entertainment lineup includes: the Nebraska All Star Rock & Roll Band, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (free); Casi Joy, Lauren Alaina and the Back 40, 7 p.m. Firday ($20); and Sammy Kershaw, Diamond Rio and Emmet Bower, 7 p.m. Saturday ($20); www.agpark.com or 402-564-0133.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, July 6

OK Sisters, “a mixture of blues, country, pop and Americana,” 8 p.m. Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. No admission charge for this Grand Island Parks & Rec Department summer concert; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290 or www.giparks.com

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave., Grand Island. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Henderson Farmers Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1044 N. Main St., Henderson. Open every Tuesday through Aug. 8.

Friday, July 7

Hear Grand Island, featuring Igor & the Red Elvises, Wild Roses and Bug Heaven, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

First Friday art opening, 6 to 8 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by Shannon Dumais will remain on display through July 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Bands on the Bricks, Veterans Night, 6 p.m., downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets; summer concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 11; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911 or auroranebraska.com/

“Memories Through the Decades,” Grover Cleveland Alexander Days, through Sunday, St. Pau). Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; event also includes baseball tournaments, entertainment, food, kids games and activities, car show, fireworks and more. Information: www.gcadays.com/schedule

“Making Hometown Memories,” Litchfield Old Settlers Picnic, through Sunday, Litchfield. Event includes: firemen’s barbecue, variety show, ice cream social and fireworks (10 p.m.) on Friday; parade (10:30 a.m.), sports tournaments, kids activities, community barbecue (6:30 p.m.) and street dance featuring Eli Schroeder (8:30-10 p.m.) and Wicked Twisted Road (10 a.m. to midnight) on Saturday; and church in the park on Sunday. Litchfield Community Club on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 8

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853. (Note date change for July only.

“Red, White & Blue - This Fair’s For You!|” Boone County Fair, through Wednesday, Albion; parade, 1 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment includes Dylan Scott with special guest, Ray Fulcher at 8 p.m. Saturday, Grandstand tickets are $25, pit tickets are $45; order online at https://boonecountyfairne.org/

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 9

Poker Run, hosted by the Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119, St. Paul. Registration starts at noon, run follows at 1 p.m. from the Royal Coachment Clubhouse, Seventh and Indian streets. Freewill donations will benefit Operation Comfort Warriors; Mike Rowley, 308-754-5224.

Summerfest at the Archway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., I-80 Exit, 275,(3060 E. First St.) Kearney. Event will include a bounce house, trackless train ride, giant slide, bungee trampoline, food trucks, and more! Tickets are $10 per person. Infants 12 months and younger admitted free; archway.org/events/

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.