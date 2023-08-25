New GriefShare group starts Sept. 7

A new GriefShare Group is set to start Thursday, Sept. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St. in Grand Island.

Anyone who has experienced the death of a family member or friend is invited to attend this 13-week GriefShare series. The sessions are offered each week from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and are open to any adult regardless of whether your experience is recent or in the past.

GriefShare is a support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death. Each weekly video session features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories, followed by small group discussion about the topics presented. Each person receives a participant guide with valuable exercises, journaling, tools and articles for dealing with the daily challenges of grief.

At each GriefShare session you will find encouragement and help in grieving the death of your loved one. No matter the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.

To register go to trinitylutherangi.org or call Trinity Lutheran Church at 308-382-0753.

Diocese of G.I. hosts Eucharistic celebration during State Fair

The Diocese of Grand Island will host a Eucharistic celebration during the Nebraska State Fair on Sundays, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

Celebration of Mass will be at 9 a.m. in the Family Fun Zone on the AGI Stage, near the 4-H/FFA Fieldhouse.

Celebrants will be Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt on Aug. 27 and Bishop Emeritus William Dendinger on Sept. 3.