Chapman UMC hosting fundraiser Sept. 9

CHAPMAN — The Chapman United Methodist Church, 301 Ninth St., will host a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

A meal deal including a sloppy joe, coleslaw plus sliced tomatoes and/or cucumbers, pie and drink will be provided with a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 8 and younger.

Individual food items will also be available. They include a breakfast burrito, $5; additional sloppy joe, $4; slice of pie, $4; pie ala mode, $5; ice cream, $1; and drinks, $1.

A flea market will also be conducted during the day.

Mobile food pantry set for Saturday at College Park

The monthly drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at College Park; enter on Tech Drive.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High Honor Society, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.

Central City airport hosts Merrick County food bank

CENTRAL CITY — The August Merrick County drive-thru food bank, organized by Central City United Methodist Church, is planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road.

For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.