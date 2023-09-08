Chapman UMC hosting fundraiser Sept. 9
CHAPMAN — The Chapman United Methodist Church, 301 Ninth St., will host a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
A meal deal including a sloppy joe, coleslaw plus sliced tomatoes and/or cucumbers, pie and drink will be provided with a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 8 and younger.
Individual food items will also be available. They include a breakfast burrito, $5; additional sloppy joe, $4; slice of pie, $4; pie ala mode, $5; ice cream, $1; and drinks, $1.
A flea market will also be conducted during the day.
Mobile food pantry set for Saturday at College Park
The monthly drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at College Park; enter on Tech Drive.
Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High Honor Society, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.
Central City airport hosts Merrick County food bank
CENTRAL CITY — The August Merrick County drive-thru food bank, organized by Central City United Methodist Church, is planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road.
For more information, call Tina at 308-946-2853.
To submit items for Church Notes (which run on Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.