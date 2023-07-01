The theme of this weekend’s Jehovah’s Witnesses regional convention in Lincoln is “Exercise Patience.”

The big gathering, which runs today through Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, is open to the public.

Joshua Fischer, who lives in Lincoln, says everyone would benefit from paying attention to the theme.

It’s fair to say, as a society, that we are less patient than we used to be, Fischer said.

The lack of patience has “affected the quality of our life in many ways,” Fischer said. “Just think about driving to work, at work, shopping. Even at home, the lack of patience can cause anxiety, strained relationships, even tragedy. So really, patience is a fitting theme for today’s world.”

When you think about the qualities of patience and joy, “They’re really inextricably linked,” Fischer said. When we lose patience, we often lose joy, he noted.

About 5,200 people are expected to attend the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention, designed for residents of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri. Those people represent 58 congregations.

This weekend will be the first in-person convention for the five-state area since 2019.

“Actually, as Jehovah’s Witnesses we’ve kind of had to exercise patience ourselves over the last three years, and waited for the opportunity to meet again at these large conventions,” Fischer said.

Since 2019, the members of the faith have communicated electronically.

“And really considering that we’re one of the largest convention organizations in the world, this was really a historic pause for us as we went virtual,” Fischer said.

Jason and Sara Fiedler are among the people looking forward to this weekend. They will attend the convention with their three daughters, all of whom live near Phillips.

Born into the faith, Jason has been to many Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions. He was born in 1976, and attended his first one in 1977, when he was less than a year old.

Jason was born in Grand Island. After living in Idaho for a while, he returned to Nebraska when he was 12.

He said this weekend will be very exciting, because he hasn’t seen many of his fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses for three years.

His family is looking forward to seeing “old friends that we haven’t seen in a while and meeting new friends. It’ll be a great time,” he said. There’ll be a lot of hugs and handshakes, he said.

A Jehovah’s Witnesses convention is a happy, relaxing and encouraging time, he said.

He enjoys thinking about the biblical principles discussed, and how he can use them to try “to make myself a better husband, a better father, a better friend. There’s always something that can benefit us.”

His kids, he said, “sit right there with us,” pay attention “and take some notes.”

Video threads are presented in many of the talks.

When Jason was a kid, conventions included live dramatic presentations, acted out by performers in costume.

Now, those tales are told in high-quality films, he said. Part of the film will be shown Saturday, with the completion on Sunday.

Kassie, the family’s youngest daughter, says she enjoys the films.

Sara Fiedler, a Broken Bow native, has been attending Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions since she was about 5. Her parents were baptized into the faith when she was 6 or 7.

The family attends the Kingdom Hall in Grand Island, which has two English congregations and one Spanish congregation.

Everyone is invited to the convention, which has no admission charge. No collections will be taken.

The programs, Fischer noted, move quickly.

Many of the sessions are 10 to 15 minutes, often with a video incorporated. “So it’s very fast-moving, very engaging and very enjoyable,” Fischer said.

“The time really goes by quick,” Fiedler said.