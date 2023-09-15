Choir voices from throughout Central Nebraska will fill the sanctuary of Grand Island’s First Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

The massive choir will be accompanied by the church’s recently restored pipe organ.

Jeremy Bankson, a nationally known hymn festival clinician, from Dublin, Ohio, will be the director. Bankson, a native of Hordville, is the minister of music at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dublin, Ohio. He previously served as associate minister of music at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln, and the executive director of Abendmusik in Lincoln, a 50-year-old concert series.

The 55-member Hastings College choir will join voices from 60 area churches and other vocalists in the mass choir. Brett Epperson, director of the Hastings College Choir, and Amanda Boyd, choral director of First Presbyterian Church, will also be directing.

The Hymn Festival celebrates the restoration of the 36-rank Möller Pipe Organ by the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, Iowa. A rank is a row of organ pipes that make the same sound at different pitches.

The festival also will feature the Hastings Cathedral Brass, handbells, string instruments and a timpanist.

People interested in joining the mass choir are invited to come to the 2 p.m. rehearsal at the church, 2103 W. Anna St.; the festival will begin at 4 p.m.

Anyone who appreciates hymns is encouraged to attend this inspiring festival of congregational song and to celebrate the restoration of the organ as a community resource. Admission is free with the event underwritten by First Presbyterian Church and its endowment fund.

A reception will follow the festival in the Fellowship Hall with church deacons serving Anna Street Trolley ice cream.

For more information, contact Don Brittin, Hymn Festival facilitator, at 308-382-4176 or the church office at 308-382-0930.