Gospel singing group inviting new members
Interfaith Inspirations, a local Gospel singing group, is inviting new members to join — no auditions required.
Rehearsals are weekly and performances are provided to civic groups, senior living facilities and community events. Any age and level of experience is welcome.
For information, contact director Wendy McCarty at 308-390-2529.
