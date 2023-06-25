Shannon and Noah Seim, an ordinary couple with an extraordinary love, don’t claim to know it all.

What the Seims do know is that every marriage needs support, which is why the couple is working on a marriage mentorship program at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Shannon said she hopes it will begin in 2024.

Shannon and Noah’s story is a lot about things coming together just right – but don’t call it a coincidence.

“I wouldn’t say coincidence, because God doesn’t do coincidences,” Shannon said. “He knew all along, we’d be talking with you about our desire to mentor other couples.”

Noah and Shannon knew each other in high school; Noah graduated from Northwest High School in 1999, Shannon in 2001.

They reunited when Noah saw his former schoolmate 20 years ago at a Rumbles dance in Fonner Park. He asked Shannon to dance.

“We danced all night and then the rest is history,” Shannon said.

Shannon said Noah is a “planner,” and things came together slowly — but they did.

Shannon and Noah had the foresight to know things don’t always come together right away. They enrolled in Weekend to Remember, a Christian marriage retreat.

Noah was reluctant, but Shannon was pregnant with their special child, so he went along with the idea.

“For Noah it was definitely a shifting moment in our marriage,” Shannon said. “By the middle of Saturday, Noah looked at me and he said, ‘This is really good for us.’”

The organizers weren’t necessarily reinventing the wheel, but describing how the wheel works in a way Noah and Shannon had never looked at before, Shannon said.

“It lit a fire in us about just how important the way we interact and the way we carry ourselves on a day-to-day basis is, and also the values that we instill in the kids, starting from a young age.”

How married couples love each other determines how their children will love their own significant other someday, one speaker said.

“If your children see you fight and disagree, which is healthy, they need to know that God’s not gonna put two people together, and they’re going to be just happy forever and never mad at each other,” Shannon said. “That’s not reality. But when conflict happens, the best gift you can give (your children) is to be part of coming back together and the resolution so they can see how to do it.”

“When they’re in a marriage, and or any relationship that is challenging, they can look back and say, ‘OK, Mom, and Dad modeled this for me,’” Shannon said.

Living by example prepared them for a battle for Shannon’s life. When their two children were still very young, Shannon was diagnosed with Cushing’s disease. Doctors found a non-cancerous tumor on her pituitary gland, located at the base of the brain, helping the endocrine system maintain a physiologic balance throughout the body.

Eventually, doctors decided the tumor needed to be removed, a risky surgery given the location of the pituitary gland.

The neurosurgeon sat Noah and Shannon down to tell them about the risks of operating.

“What if gets bumped?” Shannon said she remembered considering. “I could be paralyzed, certain parts of my body can be paralyzed, I could have to relearn how to walk, my personality could be a little bit different ….”

Noah looked at the doctor who would be performing surgery on Shannon.

“What would you do if this was your wife?”

The surgeon said he’d take the tumor out and pray that’s the answer.

It was.

Shannon and Noah continue to share with others that prayer is part of the answer to a happy marriage, too.

“When we got through the hurdles, and really learned to rely on our faith and let God take the lead it just showed me that healthy, happy marriage is totally attainable,” Shannon said, adding, “As long as you’re willing to give up control, which sounds really backwards, but being willing to say I don’t have the answers.”

The Seims believe in that philosophy so strongly that they came together with their church community to make strengthening marriages in the way they had more accessible to other couples.

“Very little happens in this church without collaboration,” Shannon said. “I’ve never been part of a team that is quite like this. Like, when we’re planning some we do we all get together, even like the different types of ministries, because there’s so many different ideas … it just becomes so organic and awesome in itself.”

Couples going to weekend retreats like the Seims get a goodie bag to take along and a letter from the Seims about what to expect, peppered with plenty of encouragement. Discounts and assistance with registration have also been available.

“But you can’t take your whole church to Omaha … you can’t take your whole church to Lincoln,” Shannon lamented.

Beginning with a program based on the book “Love and Respect,” the church has been bringing marriage ministry home.

“Our last marriage conference, I would say less than 50% of (participants) were Peace Lutheran couples. We had people come from Omaha. We have people come from the Lincoln area,” Shannon said.

Since Noah and Shannon were reunited at the Rumbles dance at Fonner Park 20 years ago — even as far back as when they were in homeroom together at Northwest — their perceptions have changed.

“I remember being a newlywed and thinking my vision of marriage was definitely not this. My vision of marriage was more like, just while you go through life together – not that that is bad,” Shannon said. “But I never in a million years would have thought I’d be living the marriage I’m living and getting to enjoy these years with my husband and truly just being excited for him to come home from work.”

“I’m not saying there’s times (Noah) wouldn’t just love to pack up his bags and get away from me,” she continued. “But he sticks in with it and he’s willing to say, Okay, let’s go find the answers together. That’s huge. I don’t know a lot of husbands that are comfortable doing that because (they think) I’m the provider, I have all your answers.”

It’s OK to ask for help, the couple said they’ve learned. From counseling to retreats, “there are so many resources out there for couples,” Shannon said. “We’re not created to do life alone anyway.”