Today I want to talk to you about the exercise program many of us use: Jumping to conclusions. Side stepping responsibility. Running other people down.

I find a lot of us jump at the chance to serve as the judge and jury about the things that go on around us. It seems to come naturally. Even my children, at a very young age, liked to judge the actions of others.

It’s funny we don’t ever have to offer courses in condemning others. We do have to learn not to condemn others. Jesus showed us there is another way to live. As Jesus died on the cross he could have easily condemned the world, but he was more concerned about saving it. He showed us the way of salvation. Jesus’ ministry can be summed up in John 3:17, “For God sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.”

Dr. James Johnson, former Assistant Secretary of the Navy, related one of the greatest lessons he learned in life on a television talk show. Here it is in his words:

“When I was 8 years old, three boys grabbed me as I was playing with a little red dump truck and a big boy beat me up and bloodied my mouth and nose. I ran home to tell my six-foot-nine-inch father who I thought could whip anyone. I said, ‘Dad, some kids beat me up and took my truck.’

“He leaped out of his chair and said, ‘Come on, son, we’re going to teach them a lesson they’ll never forget.’ I pointed to the boys and said, ‘Dad, you hit them on one side, and I’ll hit them on the other.’

“‘No, let’s teach them a real lesson,’ he said. He walked right up to those boys and told them, ‘We’re going to forgive you, and then we’re going to love you.’ Then he turned around and went back to the house.

“And I went to my room greatly disappointed. What a lily-livered thing for my Dad to do! About half an hour later, there was a knock on the door. The same three boys were standing on the porch. One of them said to me, ‘Johnny, here is your truck, cleaned up like new. We forgive you and love you.’

“‘What do you forgive and love me for?’ I asked. ‘I don’t know, ‘ the oldest one said, ‘Your father said it and it sounded right.’

“It still sounds right, Dr. Johnson said. My father taught me a valuable lesson that day. It’s better to take the route he did than to administer condemnation as a means of righting a wrong.”

You haven’t been sufficiently saved if you haven’t been delivered from a condemning spirit.

Prayer: Our Lord, we are guilty of thinking the least of people instead of the best. Deliver us from any attitude that is not based in love. Amen.