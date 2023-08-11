Is stubbornness ever a virtue? Usually not, quite to the contrary, most would describe it as a vice. Most think of stubbornness along with closed-mindedness or mule-headedness.

Dr. Dale Hagler once told about a man and his wife who, while on a trip, got into a large-sized fuss over a small-sized incident. Neither would budge, neither would listen. Each loudly and stubbornly argued for his or her position. The heated debate was followed by a cold, stony silence. For miles they didn’t speak to each other.

Finally, they passed a pasture where a young farm boy was trying to pull a long-eared mule across a narrow bridge. The mule balked; he would not budge an inch. The boy was pulling with all his might, but the mule was not about to move.

Seeing this scene, the man broke the silence. “Look at that stubborn old mule!” he said. Then pointing to the mule he asked his wife, “Is that stubborn old mule a relative of yours?” The wife answered, “Yes, on my husband’s side.”

The Apostle Paul in his letter to the Philippians shows us there is also a virtuous kind of stubbornness. We might call it sanctified stubbornness — a tenacious determination to hold on and persevere no matter how dark and dismal the circumstances.

Paul is in prison in ill health, facing death, separated from loved ones, cut off from his dream of taking his ministry to Spain. On top of this he was criticized by many for his ministry. Paul refused to give in to self-pity. He wasn’t sidetracked by criticism. Paul didn’t quit.

The spirit of Paul was amazing. Once he had found his purpose and made his commitment, nothing else mattered to Paul. Paul was pretty much immune to praise and blame. All he cared about was that Christ was proclaimed.

Many years ago, Dr. Sir William Osler was walking through a hospital with his colleague, Dr. Walsh. He told his friend he wanted to introduce him to a courageous patient who happened to be his mother. Their conversation went like this:

“Mother, I would like you to tell Dr. Walsh something about your past. When were you first in the hospital?”

“At age 27”, she replied.

“What was the matter?”

“I had sarcoma of the right knee.”

“What did they do for you?”

“They cut off my right leg at the hip.”

“Did you get entirely well?”

“Yes, entirely well.”

“When were you in again?” Dr. Osler continued.

“At age 42.”

“What was the matter?”

“I had cancer of the chest and left shoulder.”

“What did they do for you?”

“They removed part of my left shoulder and my left arm.”

“Did you get entirely well?”

“Yes, entirely well.”

“What are you in the hospital for now?”

“For rheumatism.”

Then catching the doctor’s hand, she added, “I hope they will make me well in a hurry because I have to go home and take care of my grandchildren.”

Stubbornness is a great virtue when it is an indomitable spirit that enables us to not give into self-pity or give up.

It was because Paul was in prison that he wrote many letters to churches that became almost half of the New Testament. Paul was stubborn about the right things.

Prayer: Our Lord, deliver us from making friends weary with long-winded lists of aches and pains. May we lift up Christ instead of ourselves. Amen.