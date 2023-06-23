There was an Episcopal priest who was shopping for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The salesman talked about speed, acceleration, risk and how women love to climb up on the back of such a powerful machine. Then, he discovered his customer was a priest.

Immediately, he changed his approach. He spoke soberly about good mileage, the advantages of 360-degree visibility and how practical motorcycles are.

Writing about the experience later, the priest had this to say: “Have we told the world that being a Christian is more like riding a lawnmower than a motorcycle? Is the life of faith more safe and sound or dangerous and exciting? The common image of the church is pure lawnmower — slow, deliberate and plodding. Our task is to take the church out on the open road, give it the gas and see what this baby will do!”

I would like to add that some of the churches I served where more like a push mower without any motor. I felt that way because it seemed that if anything happened it had to be the pastor pushing hard to get anything to move. How many of you have ever used a push mower? I used one when I was a kid. You had to get a run at the grass and push with all your strength.

A few of the churches I served were hardly any work at all. Churches can do a lot of good and bless a lot of people if the church leaders are positive and energetic.

I have to agree with the priest. Most churches probably see themselves as lawnmowers. A lot of churches could benefit from thinking more motorcycle — taking the church out to “see what this baby will do.”

I’m sure that the motorcycle analogy could be a bit misleading. Some people would think that motorcycle means fun. A fun life sounds pretty good but even better is a full life. On one occasion Jesus said, “I have come that my people may have life and have it a abundantly.” (John 10:10)

Abundant life I think is what most of us are after. A fun life might feel good for a while but in the long run we are looking for a full life, a life that satisfies us in a lasting way.

Jesus came to offer us significance and meaning. I think many generations have settled for instant gratification and self-absorption. God does ask us for our all, 100%. And when we give it to God, then things get pretty interesting. What if every morning we woke up with an attitude that said, “Whatever Jesus asks of me today the answer is — Yes!” Do that and you’ll never lack for excitement.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we honestly check our attitude to see if we are more motorcycle or lawnmower. Amen.