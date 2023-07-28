I read a statement that has been coming back to me over and over this past week. Someone said that most of the good in the world has been done by people who didn’t feel like doing it.

I’m sure many people would claim they said it first, but no one can probably verify the truth of it.

Warren Firth, a United Methodist pastor in California, says, “It is also true that a large portion of the good in the world has been done somewhat less than willingly. Methodists should never forget that John Wesley went unwillingly to the little prayer meeting on Aldersgate Street in London on the night of May 24, 1738. This was his own confession that he went quite against his will. He makes a point of it in his journal. But what happened at that service made him a different person and made an appreciable difference in subsequent history. It might be well to remember that the next time we are none too disposed to roll out of bed on Sunday morning to go to church.”

When it comes to our religious practice, we often let our feelings dictate what we do. We wait until we’re really inspired to give service or gifts or work to the church. We don’t wait until we’re inspired to pay the butcher or the loan company, but somehow the church is different. When it comes to religious practice, we sit and wait until God moves us to a certain feeling of benevolence.

The book of James in the Bible is known for its emphasis on the importance of good works. Chapter 2, verse 18, is an example, “But someone will say, ‘You have faith and I have works.’ Show me your faith apart from works, and I by my works will show you my faith.” Nowhere does James tell us to wait for a certain feeling to start the work we ought to do.

Often we work in spite of our feelings and that can be a struggle. The poet Bialik in his poem “Shiriti” describes the misery of his childhood. When he was a very young boy, his father died. His mother worked in a little store supporting his brothers and sisters. Only in the evening could she begin her cooking, cleaning and sewing.

Late one night, the little boy arose from his bed and saw his mother cooking in the kitchen. In utter exhaustion she was weeping as she kneaded the dough for the bread for the next morning. As she baked by candlelight her lips moved in prayer. “May I bring up my children to be God fearing. May they never disgrace me.”

As she prayed, the tears rolled down her sweet, tired, lonely cheeks. She did not realize it, but her tears mixed with the dough. Little Bialik saw this heartrending sight and returned to bed. Next morning, he ate this very bread. Bialik wrote later in life, “As I ate the bread, I swallowed my mother’s tears. Part of my mother was in that bread.”

Many a life has been inspired by those who have done good deeds when they didn’t really want to.

Prayer: O Lord, help us to have the strength to serve you and others when we don’t feel like it. Amen