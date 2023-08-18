Being a parent is not easy. One of my favorite stories is that of a young father who took his 3-year-old son to the grocery store.

The boy was constantly making more work for his father. Each time the father would put something in the grocery cart, the boy would throw it out. When the cart got close to the shelves, the boy would reach out and pull items off the shelves to the floor.

On one occasion the child knocked over a carefully stacked group of cans — sending them in all directions. While the father was picking them up, the boy took off down one of the aisles.

People in the store heard the father saying loudly, “Be patient Tommy. It won’t be much longer now, Tommy. It’s OK, Tommy.”

Finally, a woman in the store came up to the father and said, “Sir, I want to commend you on your parenting skills. You certainly are patient with young Tommy.”

The man said, “You don’t understand, I’m Tommy.”

We need all the help we can get. There are several things that can help us build strong relationships at home and everywhere in life. One of the keys to strong relationships is found in Joshua 24:14-15, “Choose this day who you will serve … as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”

This passage in Joshua holds up the need for commitment. Today, many things tempt us to erode our commitment to God and each other. God calls us to stay on course, to remain faithful to God’s values. In Joshua’s day many people were falling into the temptation to worship other gods. Joshua calls his people to renew their commitment or covenant to be God’s people. God’s commitment was and still is, “I will be your God and you will be my people.” Sometimes we need to claim our children and our family as God claimed us.

Another passage in the Bible that is helpful is Luke 1:17, “With the spirit and the power of Elijah, he will go before him, to turn the hearts of parents to their children…” Children need to grow up with the secure feeling of being loved and cared for. I run into a lot of parents who aren’t committed to providing for their kids. These parents make sure to take care of themselves. They always have enough money for cigarettes and booze but not enough to feed their family. When my wife worked in a school they ran into not just a few, but many who put little effort into parenting.

Somehow, many of us think there will be time to be a good parent later. We have to put parenting at the top of our job responsibilities. That means taking time and effort.

A certain 4-year-old enjoyed helping his grandfather repair and polish old cars. They spent hours together. One day this boy’s father asked, “What does grandpa pay you for helping him?” The boy replied, “He pays me attention.”

After reading some books with my grandson, Isaac, when he was little, he got down and found some weights that I use to exercise. He asked if I used them in a yoga class like his mommy.

“No,” I said, “I didn’t do that class.”

Then Isaac said, “You go to grandpa yoga, right?”

Kids are pretty sharp. They will know if our hearts are turned toward the children in our world.

Prayer: Our Lord, remind us of our sacred duty to try for “A’s” in parenting class. Amen