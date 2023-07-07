A preacher was quoting a verse in the Bible about visiting the sick, raising the dead, and casting out devils. He got a little mixed up and said, “The Bible admonishes us to cast out the sick … heal the dead … and raise the devil!”

As a pastor I know I may have said a few things like that. I know I’ve said a few things I don’t even agree with. It shakes your confidence. It makes you wonder what else you might have said wrong. I try even harder to stay with my written message and not embarrass myself again.

It takes a little confidence to get up to speak. It takes confidence to be able to do a lot of things. I had to have confidence in my roommate when he asked me to double date with his girlfriend and one of her friends. Several years later I had to have a little confidence to ask my girlfriend to marry me. That was 49 years ago.

One thing we have found with our son Paul is similar. Lots of kids with disabilities need to have just the right help at just the right time. Then our kids can have the confidence to do way more than we thought.

I find great help in Psalm 27, verses 1-3: The Lord is my light…the stronghold of my life … I will be confident.” When we have a healthy relationship with God it gives us help, it gives us confidence.

I remember I needed a little confidence to start college, the same for seminary, and eventually I needed some confidence to try to be a pastor.

All along the way God seems to have given me just enough confidence to do what I needed to do. When I was a pastor in Eagle, Nebraska, I felt God call me to visit house to house in the evenings. I went with fear and trembling. Good things came out of it but I’m not sure I would have the courage or confidence to do that again.

Someone asked Mrs. Albert Einstein if she knew anything about the theory of relativity. She smiled and said, “No, I know nothing about it. But I know my husband, Albert, and he can be trusted.”

Christians too may not know all the answers about tomorrow, what lies ahead, but we know the One who can be trusted. The object of our trust gives us our confidence. If we put our trust in three-legged robins we would have an empty trust. But because our trust is in an unshakeable foundation we know we have something very solid.

I like the end of Psalm 27 also, verse 14: “Wait for the Lord, be strong, and let your heart take courage, wait for the Lord.”

Prayer: Our Lord, when we feel shaky, remind us that’s the very point at which you are holding us steady. Give us your confidence and not just our own. Amen