A young child walked up to her mother and stared at her hair. As the mother scrubbed on the dishes, the girl cleared her throat and sweetly asked, “Why do you have some gray strands of hair?”

The mother paused and looked at her daughter. “Every time you disobey, I get a strand of gray hair. If you want me to stay pretty you better obey.”

The mother quickly returned to her task of washing dishes. The little girl stood there thinking. She cleared her throat again, “Mother?” she sweetly asked again.

“Yes,” her mother replied.

“Why is Grandpa’s hair all gray?”

If that’s what gray hairs are about, God must have the most. God has patiently put up with disobedience longer than any of us. I think there must be some kind of connection between gray hairs and loving others. On Valentine’s Day we celebrate the romantic kind of love. Love in our society is usually connected to the emotional or romantic side.

Love in the Bible has more to do with a choice, a decision. It is a matter of the volition, the will. In the Bible God said, “I choose you to be my people.” God chose to love and accept us. God chose Abraham and Sarah, Moses and Miriam, and Mary and Joseph. It’s funny God never “un-chose” anyone in the Bible. So when God loves us it’s forever. This kind of love is not dependent on how we feel.

When couples go to the altar in marriage and declare their love for each other, they are saying, “I choose you, I choose you, I choose you.” They should not be saying, “I will love as long as the goose bumps remain.” Love is not some squishy feeling like a bowl full of Jell-O.

Here are some keys to building loving, lasting relationships. First, honor one another. Honor is at the heart of all healthy relationships. Romans 12:10 reminds us, “Love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor.”

Honor is the attitude that someone is valuable. One of the most powerful statements in all the Bible is for husbands. “You husbands in the same way be considerate as you live with your wives, and treat them with respect (honor).” I Peter 3:7. There’s a common problem heard by people in many households – “I feel like everything is more important to you than I am.”

This leads to another key to building loving relationships. Second, watch how you speak to others. Don’t ignore or degrade another person’s opinions, advice or beliefs. Creating jokes about another person’s weak areas or shortcomings is never a good way to go. Don’t verbally attack loved ones. Don’t offer judgmental comments all the time.

We can create a garden for love to grow with our words. Use your words to offer encouragement and acceptance and forgiveness. Ask for God’s help in learning the lessons of loving others. It doesn’t come naturally for many of us.

Prayer: Our Lord, love seems to be related to gray hairs. Please show us how you got yours. Amen.