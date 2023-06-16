This past week I was riding in a funeral procession across Lincoln. Sometimes a car will stop from the oncoming traffic as a sign of respect.

On this occasion I noticed many signs of respect. Several cars stopped, but I also saw two guys working outside who took off their hats and stood at attention as we went by. I also saw an elderly man on the opposite side of the street in a wheelchair. He was probably 30 feet away; he stopped his wheelchair on the sidewalk and took off his hat. The rest of the family also noticed the many signs of respect from young and old alike.

Just when you think humanity is going down the tubes, something like that just warms your heart. Respect is critical to a healthy society. Everyone wants and needs respect. One of my greatest hopes is to be respected by my wife and my kids and grandkids. If I can have that then I feel like I have one of the most important things I could ever have.

From early in the Bible we learn the importance of honor and respect. One of the Ten Commandments in Exodus 20:12 tells us, “Honor your father and your mother that your days may be long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.” Honor and respect make people look good.

One of my greatest memories of respect was from my father-in-law, John Veencamp, of Cherokee, Iowa. John was a great person. When he was on hospice in a nursing home, they had a little military service to honor John as a World War II veteran. Even though he was very weak from blood loss he smiled and gave a salute. He passed away the next day at the age of 95. John was from a generation that knew how to show honor and respect.

Jesus showed great respect to those who had great faith. Jesus noticed the little things that meant a lot. When Jesus was watching people who placed their offerings in the temple, he saw a poor widow who gave a very small coin. Jesus realized she gave all she had and Jesus said it was the greatest offering of all.

When Jesus was in the city of Capernaum a Centurion soldier asked Jesus to heal his servant and it’s recorded in Matthew 8:10, “The centurion had enough faith in Jesus that he said Jesus only needed to say a word and his servant would be healed. Jesus than turned to the crowd following him and said, ‘Never have I found such faith in all Israel.’”

Also, one of my favorites, I Peter 3:15, “In your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy.” Honoring Christ is the highest respect we can give.

Prayer: Our Lord, may our respect be a sign of our faith to other people. Amen.