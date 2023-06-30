A fellow went to the hospital to visit his dying business partner. Suddenly the dying man began to speak.

“John,” he said, “before I go I must confess some things. I know I am going to die. I want you to know that I robbed the firm of $80,000 several years ago. I sold our secret formula to our competitors, and also, John, I’m the fellow who supplied your wife with the evidence that got her a divorce and cost you a small fortune.”

John murmured, “That’s OK, old man. I’m the guy who poisoned you.”

I’m writing today about the theme of trying to make sense of suffering. The story I started with today is a light-hearted introduction to a very serious subject. The confessions of the two men do make sense of much of their suffering. But I know I have a hard time with the whole theme of the pain we experience in life. It’s a very important subject to discuss and think about.

When it comes to suffering we are all in the same biological boat. From our first childhood bruise to our last breath, we all know the subjects of pain and suffering.

The life of Christ can teach us about how we might cope with suffering. Some think Jesus could cope because he didn’t experience pain the same as we do. The whole point of Jesus coming to earth was to show us that Jesus experienced the whole range of what it is to be human. On the cross Jesus was teaching some of his greatest lessons. He let us know he experienced the pain of loneliness, when he said, “My God, My God why have you forsaken me?”

Jesus used suffering in a way that is uncommon to most of us. Rather than stonewalling against it, Jesus turned suffering, pain and loneliness into a laboratory of love and sacrifice. There seem to be only two philosophies of suffering: First that it can give courage; it tempers and purges. The second is that suffering degrades, impedes and spoils. The scriptures hold to the first view and would teach us, through the example of Christ, that suffering not only can be a life-preserver but it also can be endured with dignity.

Father Damian was a Belgium missionary who went to serve 600 lepers on a small island near Honolulu, Hawaii. He was dreadfully lonely as the only healthy man on the island. One day he spilled some boiling water on his foot but felt no pain. He knew it was a moment of self-revelation — he also was a leper. A strange joy surged in his heart. He rang the church bell to draw all the people. He spread his arms and said, “Fellow lepers, my fellow lepers.”

Prayer: Our Lord, may we follow your example to use all of life as an opportunity to show grace and love. Amen.