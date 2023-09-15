Several years ago in one of his books, psychiatrist James Tucker Fisher said he once had a singular burning ambition. He wanted to write a book on the sane and satisfying life.

He wanted it to be simple and practical and easy to understand. It would be a book on how to live — what thoughts and attitudes to have, what pitfalls to avoid in seeking mental health. He said he went to every symposium he could attend. He took notes from professors and students alike. Then quite by accident he discovered that such a work had already been completed. Just what people wanted to know.

What was it? The Sermon on the Mount of Jesus. It is found in the gospel of Matthew in the Bible, and tells of those who lead a blessed life:

“Blessed are the poor in spirit … Blessed are those who mourn … Blessed are the meek … Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness … Blessed are the merciful … Blessed are the pure in heart … Blessed are the peacemakers … Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake …”

Dr. Fisher concluded by saying that, “I know several people who read the Sermon on the Mount regularly; some read it once a day. They are among the best adjusted and most pleasant persons I know.”

Pastor Glendon Harris writes, “God’s blessing is a gift, a favor granted as a positive sanction to one who follows God’s commandments, keeps the covenant, and lives humbly and meekly as a child of God.

Mrs. Spencer Tracy, the actor’s wife, was talking to her doctor after giving birth to a beautiful baby boy. Their baby was welcomed into their home with great joy. But the doctor told the parents that their baby would probably never be able to hear.

The doctor told her: “Mrs. Tracy, you are an especially blessed woman. Helping John is going to guarantee you a rewarding life.” (Told at the foundation of the John Tracy Hearing Clinic.)

My wife, Debbie, and I have had the opportunity to visit with families shortly after they find out they have a child with Down syndrome. We don’t always tell them they will be blessed to have a child with Down syndrome. We do always start out by congratulating them on the birth of their baby like any parent would appreciate. We try to talk positively about the future. Our best teacher about these things is our son, Paul, who is a powerful advocate for other kids with Down syndrome.

Like many things the parents don’t know there’s a blessing involved until later.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to receive all the blessings we can and give all the blessings we can. Amen.