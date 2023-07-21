The story is told of a man who was near death. He wanted to take all of his money with him so he decided to stuff his cash in a jar and hide it in the attic. He figured he could grab it on his way to heaven.

The fellow died and the undertaker arrived and removed his body. His wife looked in the attic and noticed the jar of cash still there. She muttered to a friend, ”I told him he should have put it in the basement.”

There are two important things to note in this story — first, how you live your life and second, where you stash your cash. Both of these are caught up in the question I often ask a family in the passing of a loved one. I ask how their loved one will be remembered. What are their defining characteristics? This process also reminds me to think about how I want to be remembered. If we did this a lot, it might become a bit morbid, but every so often it is a good thing.

Hopefully, we will be remembered by the life Jesus taught when he said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” (Acts 20:35) A life of giving and generosity sounds like the best way to live. As we grow in maturity we learn that we find more joy in doing things for others and for God than just doing things for ourselves.

It’s best to start out as soon as possible to learn the blessings and joy of giving. Here is a good example from Pastor Adam Hamilton in his book, Enough, page 87:

“… Our family took a camping trip to the Grand Tetons. We arrived on my birthday and set up our little pop-up camper. After we were settled, we told each of our daughters they could have $20 spending money for the three days we would be in Jackson Hole. We then went to the gift shop.

“We had no sooner walked into the gift shop, than Rebecca started looking at ball caps. She found one, tried it on, and said, ‘Dad, what do you think of this hat?’ I said, ‘Becca, it’s really cool. But all you have is $20, and that will take all of your money.’ As hard as I tried to talk her out of it, and to convince her she would have other opportunities to buy a cap in town, she would have no part of waiting. I gave her $20, and she bought the hat.

“We went for a walk around the lake … that’s when Becca handed me the hat and said, ‘Daddy, I bought this for you. I love you. Happy Birthday.’ I sat on the bench, took her into my arms, and started to cry. That hat is among my most treasured possessions.”

As human beings we were created to be generous. When we are not generous in giving what we have, then we have a financial and spiritual problem. Actually, to be blunt, we have financial and spiritual constipation! We keep taking in but not giving out.

It’s the same problem with the Dead Sea in Israel. Good water comes in from the north, but nothing ever flows out. The Dead Sea has no life forms at all.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we build a track record of generosity and blessing to others and to you. Amen