Have you ever tried to guess the end of a story before the story ends?

I attended a conference in which I heard a pastor sharing a message on a brief segment of video. The camera zoomed in close as he made a very emphatic statement.

The pastor said, “If you have enough faith you can do anything!” The camera then turned to a nearby lake as the pastor began to walk to the edge of the water. I expected he would walk out on the surface of the water with some trick photography or some unseen support.

As he walked, he sank a little deeper, and a little deeper until the water was above his knees. Then he turned around slowly and looked puzzled at the camera and said, “Well, I guess there’s more to it than that,” and he trudged out of the water.

My first reaction was that I’d like to hear more of what that pastor had to say. He seemed to capture a realism and honesty that fit with my experience of life. He blended the aspects of being human and what it is to have faith in the world. He was willing to admit his faith didn’t include walking on the water.

I’ve learned there’s one thing about faith that’s always true — it needs to be sincere. No one can fake faith. A lot of us have tried. We have tried to give the impression we always have lots of faith all the time (especially we pastors). In reality we have to admit our bucket of faith can get pretty low. Sometimes it even feels empty.

This is one of the mysteries of faith. The simple act of admitting to God and others our struggles and weakness somehow opens us up to receive greater strength. Often it is in our weakness that God shows us strength.

I’m always amazed when I admit my failings to my wife, instead of seeing it as a weakness; she sees it as a strength. Sometimes I have to ask my kids to forgive me for something I did. It’s hard to do, but it makes our relationship stronger and healthier.

Jesus was concerned about faith being genuine and sincere. He seemed to be most bothered by the people who tried to fake their faith. He had harsh words for the Pharisees who stood on street corners and said long and loud prayers so everyone would think they were great. Jesus could see right through those rich people who liked to make a great show of putting more money in the offering box than the poor people.

We can’t fool God. We can try to fool others. We might succeed for a while, but eventually our deeds will reveal our real faith. Biblical scholars discovered a very ancient Greek manuscript, lost for centuries, called the didache. This material was to teach the ancient Christian church the basics of faith. In one of the writings is a very interesting section on false prophets (they might have been like traveling preachers or evangelists). The writer suggests the way to tell if a prophet is false is if he stays and lives off the generosity of the Christians more than three days; if he does, then he is a false prophet. By our actions and words our sincerity is revealed.

Prayer: Our Lord, our faith might get a little stale or weak, but always help us to keep it sincere and genuine. Amen.