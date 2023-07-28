The social includes a car and motorcycle show, featuring classic and vintage cars and motorcycles from around Hastings and the surrounding areas. Also added is First St. Paul’s garage sale, where the church will be selling off items gathered over the years.

Funds raised this year will go to Kelly Boom. For several years Boom pursued a nursing career at a variety of area facilities. That was put on hold once she started dealing with ongoing health issues that have lasted for several years. She has been on disability and with her high medical bills, due to many hospitalizations, it has been a constant financial struggle. All donations will be met with matching funds of $3,000 provided through Thrivent Choice Dollars.