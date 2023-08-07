With a cool breeze and not a cloud in sight, there couldn't be a better day for flying kites.

Friends and families were soaring high at the Grand Island Kite Festival at the Veterans Athletic Complex on Saturday, Aug. 5. This was the third year of the festival, with new and returning attendees having fun.

This was the first year that Byron Friedrichsen and his family have attended the festival. Friedrichsen used to fly kites when he was growing up, but said that his family doesn’t do it as much as they should.

However, Friedrichsen didn’t know anything about the festival before attending.

“When I heard that it was their third annual, I was like, ‘Oh, they’ve been doing this for two years already,’” said Friedrichsen. “So, we are going to try and make this an everyday thing, or every year thing.”

Audriana Camacho and her family were also attending the kite festival for the first time. They were very excited to attend, since they have been unable to in the past.

“We’ve wanted to come out for the last couple of years,” said Camacho. “But we’ve always been out of town.”

Camacho’s four-year-old daughter, Daisy Orr, was very excited to fly a kite for the very first time. Orr was also happy trying to catch other people's kites.

Meanwhile, Alex and Barbara Meyer returned to the festival after attending last year. According to Barbara Meyer, the couple had heard about the event from some of their friends and decided to make the eight hour drive from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to attend.

“We like to go to festivals,” said Barbara Meyer. “It gets us out, ya know, we gotta do it while we can do it.”

The Meyers have been to 11 kite festivals this year, with six more they are planning to attend. While Alex Meyer is the better flier, sailing humongous kites in the sky, Barbara actually designs and makes her own.

“You know, it's just like anything else,” said Barbara Meyer. “It’s a learned skill.”

The couple got into kites in the late 70s, after Alex Meyer brought one home and they flew it off of their apartment roof. Barbara Meyer had been sewing since she was four-years-old, but got into making kites after she realized she didn’t need to make clothes for their children.

“If I quilt, I have to clean my house and let somebody come in to show off,” said Barbara Meyer. “Whereas out here, I can go in any field, anywhere in the country, and put a kite up and somebody will come talk to me.”