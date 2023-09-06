UScellular names new brand marketing manager for Nebraska

OMAHA — UScellular has hired Chris Alvarez as the local brand marketing manager on its brand operations and delivery team for Nebraska and the Northwest.

In this role, Alvarez will lead sales teams as they engage with their local communities. He also will lead the vision and creative strategy for local sponsorships and marketing opportunities by bringing them to life in the local markets.

Previously, Alvarez worked with T-Mobile, where one of his target initiatives was to learn and grow its rural customer base. Alvarez say he is excited to join UScellular’s marketing team and company for its culture, purpose and the connection it demonstrates within local communities.

Center for Rural Affairs to host upcoming events

The Center for Rural Affairs has two events schedule in Grand Island.

“Restaurant Academy: How to Start your Business” will be offered in Spanish from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at College Park.

Those interested in opening their own restaurant, food truck or food business are invited to discover the ins and outs of how to start a business in the food industry. Participants will learn how to create a business plan, identity and objectives of the business, the importance of location, the formation and registration of the business, permits and licenses, taxes, insurance, and how to set up a commercial banking account.

“Restaurant Academy: Understanding the Costs, Expenses and Earnings” will be offered in Spanish from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, also at College Park. Join this training to learn more about the financial health of a business. Attendees will discover information on topics such as: the importance of quarterly reports, sales, the cost of food products, funds for inventory, and how to create a profit and loss statement.

Registration at cfra.org/events is required in advance.

For more information, contact Brissa Borjas Esparza at 402-870-2749 or brissabe@cfra.org.