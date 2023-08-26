Dill is one of the most commonly grown herbs.

Recipes can call for fresh or dried dill weed (the leaves) or dill seed. Each provides its own unique flavor and has preferred uses. Dill weed comes from the main body of the plant. It includes both feathery leaves and delicate stems. Dill weed is milder than the seeds and adds color to dishes.

Dill seeds are light-brown and oval with one flat side. The other side is rigid. The seeds can stand up to long cooking times and tend to have a stronger flavor. The seeds have a citrusy and bitter flavor.

Like many herbs and spices, a large enough quantity of dill is not used in dishes to add many nutrients. While only small amounts of vitamins and minerals might be added to your recipes, herbs and spices do add flavor without adding sodium.

Choose the form of dill recommended in your recipe. If buying fresh, look for dill that is bright green and does not show signs of mold, wilted leaves, or other decay. If buying dried, check the “use by” date on the package and choose one with a date as far off as possible.

If you grow your own dill, the leaves can be cut at any time and used fresh, or it can be dried for later use. To harvest seed, allow the flowers to mature, usually two to three weeks after the blossoms appear.

Cut the seed heads from the plants and place them in a brown paper bag. Hang in a cool, dry, well-ventilated place. Seeds will fall from the seed heads and be collected in the bag. Store in a sealed container.

Avoid washing fresh dill before storing. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, limiting exposure to water or condensation. Wash fresh dill before using in recipes. Cut or tear into desired size pieces for your recipe. For dried dill weed and seed, store in a cool, dark area at room temperature.

For best flavor, add the fresh herb near the end of cooking to preserve the enriched flavor. In a cold dish, add the herb several hours ahead of time to allow the flavors to blend. One tablespoon fresh equals 1 teaspoon dried. In most cases, it is not advisable to interchange dill seed and dill weed in recipes. Your ending flavor will not be true to your starting recipe.

Dill weed can be found as an ingredient in salads, vegetable dishes, and light sauces. In the United States, dill seed often gets used in slaws and pickling recipes. Dill seeds more often in Indian, Scandinavian, and Eastern European dishes.

Mini Cucumber Sandwiches

1/4 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

8 slices whole wheat bread

1 cucumber, thinly sliced (see note)

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean the cucumber by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Prepare as directed.

In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, mayonnaise, dill weed and garlic powder.

Spread yogurt mixture evenly onto four bread slices. Top with cucumber slices and top with a second slice of bread.

Cut the sandwich into quarters.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Note: Other veggie options include sliced tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash, avocado, onion, peppers, and shredded carrots.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 110, total fat 4g, saturated fat 0g, sodium 180mg, total carbohydrates 14g, fiber 2g, total sugars 2g, includes 1g added sugars, protein 3g.