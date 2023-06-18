Bell peppers can be found in a rainbow of colors and can vary in flavor according to their color.

This is because as the pepper ages, the flavor becomes sweeter and more mild. Bell peppers are low in calories, high in vitamin C and a good source of vitamin A. One raw medium-sized pepper contains about 20 calories. Red peppers are higher in both vitamins C and A than green peppers.

When shopping, look for peppers that are firm and glossy. Their skins should be tight and unwrinkled, and their stems fresh and green. Avoid soft or sunken areas, cracks, or black spots. Store unwashed bell pepper in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Here are tips for including bell peppers in your meals and snacks:

Add to sandwiches or wraps

Try adding bell peppers to a salad or to salsa

Top homemade pizza with sliced bell peppers

Add peppers to a stir-fry

Dice and add to a quesadilla or taco

Slice bell peppers and serve with low-fat dip or hummus for a snack

Add to a stew, soup or chili

Make fajitas by cooking peppers and onions together

Grill peppers or add them to kabobs

<&underline>Pepper Steak Sandwich</&underline>

1 pound beef Top Round Steak, trimmed and cut into ⅛-inch thick strips

1/3 cup low-fat Italian dressing

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 large bell pepper, sliced into ⅛-inch thick slices

1/2 medium onion, cut into ⅛-inch thick slices

Salt and pepper to taste (optional)

6 hoagie buns or French rolls

6 slices of low-fat cheese

Wash hands with soap and water. Scrub the onion and pepper with a clean vegetable brush under running water

In a medium bowl, combine sliced beef and Italian dressing. Wash hands after handling uncooked meat.

Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef in small batches and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes or until the meat is browned and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F on a food thermometer. Set aside and keep warm.

Return the skillet to medium heat. Add peppers and onion. Stir-fry for 5-6 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Return beef and juices to skillet. Cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Toast the buns, and top with cooked steak and vegetables. Top with a slice of cheese.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 sandwiches.

Nutrition information per serving (1 sandwich): Calories 380, total fat 12g, saturated fat 4.5g, cholesterol 50mg, sodium 540mg, total carbohydrates 41g, fiber 2g, total sugars 3g, includes 1g added sugars, protein 29g.