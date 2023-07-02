Many girls aged 10 to 18 years old are not getting enough physical activity.

They exercise less regularly and for less time than boys. The problem is growing worldwide and can have serious effects on health and well-being.

Globally, around 85% of girls do not meet the World Health Organization recommendations of at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous physical activity. The same level for boys is around 78%. Participation of girls in exercise and sports declines throughout adolescence.

As girls juggle the transition from elementary to middle school to high school there are other pressures that come with it — socially, at home and at school. Physical activity sometimes takes a back seat to other priorities. Issues such as body image and general feelings of insecurity can surface in these years.

Physical activity is an important part of health and wellbeing, and we need to encourage girls to remain active as they grow up. Not only is physical activity crucial to physical health, but it also provides benefits to cognitive development, self-esteem, social integration, academic achievement, and overall well-being.

One of the biggest benefits of regular exercise for teens is that it establishes a healthy habit that sets the foundation for a lifetime of fitness. Research shows that active children and teens become healthy, active adults.

Here are tips on how to help your daughter develop a more positive attitude towards physical activity:

Be a role model. Do not just watch, be active yourself. Invite her to exercise with you. Go for a walk together or enroll in a class that appeals to both of you.

Watch and support women’s sports. Attend local games and events together or watch them on television. Show her that sports are not only a male domain.

Have fun and provide encouragement. Some girls may think of exercise as boring or too difficult. Try to show her that exercise can be fun. Try out different activities such as tennis, pickleball or rollerblading.

Talk to her friends and their parents. Suggest that some of the girls enroll in an activity at the same time. This social element will help to boost the ‘fun factor’ and encourage enthusiasm for regular exercise.

Talk about it. If your daughter is not physically active, ask what bothers them about exercise. Understanding the reasons why they avoid being active is important because it can help you discuss possible solutions.

Nutty Monkey Smoothie

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup vanilla low-fat yogurt

1 cup fat-free milk

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Wash hands with soap and water.

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Garnish with a few slices of banana, peanut butter and cinnamon, if desired. Enjoy!

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 220, total fat 9g, saturated fat 1.5g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 140mg, total carbohydrates 28g, fiber 3g, total sugars 20g, includes 3g added sugars protein 11g.